High school boys volleyball preview: 3 things you need to know this season
Colton FAVORITE.jpg

Colton Tubbs joins Cole Sweitzer as a key returning member of Middleton's state runner-up team from the spring.

 Provided by Michael Heuer via Middleton boys volleyball

The Middleton boys volleyball program was built into a perennial power under coach Ben White, and that has continued with Rob Kleinschmidt, now in his second year, at the helm as coach. 

How will the Cardinals and the other area teams fare this fall? Here are three things to know:

Middleton makes run to state final

Boys volleyball in the Madison area wasn’t played during the fall 2020 season, which saw Wales Kettle Moraine top Milwaukee Marquette in the WIAA state tournament final. Some area teams did play in the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season in the spring, but it was a small collection of teams because the Madison School District teams weren’t able to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Perennial power Middleton, coached by Kleinschmidt, advanced to its first state championship match appearance. Kimberly defeated Middleton 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23 in the final in Kaukauna. Cole Sweitzer hit .308 and had 13 kills and six digs, Colton Tubbs totaled 10 digs and Jacob Andler and Ben Heise (who hit .667) had seven kills apiece for Middleton (10-3).

The Cardinals advanced to the final by defeating Racine Case 3-0 in a sectional final. Madison Edgewood/Country Day defeated Fort Atkinson in four sets to open postseason play, before dropping a four-set decision to Middleton.

Cardinals set to soar again

Area teams are back in action this fall for conference and postseason play. Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day, Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West and Middleton will be in the same sectional, with Kettle Moraine and Waukesha West.

Kettle Moraine was ranked third and Middleton fourth in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll. Beloit Memorial and Fort Atkinson will be in a different sectional.

Middleton again figures to be strong, led by senior outside hitter Sweitzer, senior libero Tubbs, senior middle hitter Ryane Frank and junior middle hitter Kaden Fosdick. 

“We are blending a lot of new players with some very strong returning players,” Kleinschmidt said. “As the incoming players find their roles, we should keep improving all season.”

That should permit Middleton to remain a conference power. “Middleton not only sets the standard in the Big Eight, but in the state,” Madison Edgewood/Madison Country Day coach Keegan Talbott said. “Their entire team works incredibly hard, as well as their coach, Rob Kleinschmidt. We are all excited to have that level of competition in our conference yet again.”

Talbott’s team will be led by senior setter Ethan Hallick, senior libero Matt Wheeler, junior outside hitter Max Levihn-Karls, sophomore outside hitter Nick Flynn and senior opposite-side hitter Thomas Kinney. Hallick will run the offense, while Wheeler organizes the defense. Levihn-Karls will provide offensive punch.

Talbott is excited by program newcomer Caden Thomas’ athleticism and also said freshman Ryan Schramm could contribute quickly. “This is the first normal season for all of the coaches on our coaching staff,” Talbott said. “We have seen a dramatic increase in talent from our players even just from last year and we are excited to hit the court this season.”

Coach Michael Rasjich’s roster at Fort Atkinson includes senior middle blocker Jacob Murphy, sophomore opposite-side hitter Alex Block and sophomore middle blocker Luke Murphy.

How will the Madison public schools perform?

Kleinschmidt is eager to see how the Madison School District schools play this fall. “The Madison schools will be a bit of an enigma coming into the season since they were not able to play last season,” Kleinschmidt said.

Senior outside hitter/middle blocker Isaac Seip will lead Madison East and should be one of the top players in the Big Eight. “All MMSD teams in conference did not play or have in-person practice last year,” Madison East coach Matt Filteau said. “One less year or development for the now juniors and seniors could lead to a little more chaotic games. Whichever team rises to the challenge will fare the best.”

Madison West’s key contributors for coach Karl Hubbard are expected to be senior setter James Hamm, senior middle blocker Sam Beasley, senior middle blocker Simon Nolte, senior outside hitter Casey Peterson and senior opposite-side hitter Brandon Barfield. “It will be interesting to see how the four public Madison schools do against the rest of the conference after being the only teams to not have matches as part of their season,” Hubbard said. “We have a lot of rust to get off.”

Madison Memorial has three returning varsity players from 2019 — senior setter Alex Kimbel, junior outside hitter Bren Krumbach and senior outside hitter/libero Zach Vosberg. Coach Eric Peterson anticipates contributions from seniors Scott Jenn and Nolan Sullivan, junior Aidan Wischhoff and sophomores Justice Koning and Dawson Joe.

Senior outside hitter Anthony Schroeder and senior middle hitter Charlie Haight are expected to lead Madison La Follette, coached by Dane Sheppard.

 

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

