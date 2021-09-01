High school boys volleyball preview: 3 things you need to know this season

Talbott is excited by program newcomer Caden Thomas’ athleticism and also said freshman Ryan Schramm could contribute quickly. “This is the first normal season for all of the coaches on our coaching staff,” Talbott said. “We have seen a dramatic increase in talent from our players even just from last year and we are excited to hit the court this season.”

Coach Michael Rasjich’s roster at Fort Atkinson includes senior middle blocker Jacob Murphy, sophomore opposite-side hitter Alex Block and sophomore middle blocker Luke Murphy.

How will the Madison public schools perform?

Kleinschmidt is eager to see how the Madison School District schools play this fall. “The Madison schools will be a bit of an enigma coming into the season since they were not able to play last season,” Kleinschmidt said.

Senior outside hitter/middle blocker Isaac Seip will lead Madison East and should be one of the top players in the Big Eight. “All MMSD teams in conference did not play or have in-person practice last year,” Madison East coach Matt Filteau said. “One less year or development for the now juniors and seniors could lead to a little more chaotic games. Whichever team rises to the challenge will fare the best.”