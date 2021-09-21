 Skip to main content
Here's how area teams fared in the state coaches' poll for girls volleyball
Oregon’s Sara Janecek (12) and Maggie Templeton (6) defend a shot by Mount Horeb’s Maliya Kopras (13) during Badger Conference girls volleyball competition at Oregon High School in Oregon, Wis., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team remained No. 2 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

McFarland moved into the No. 3 spot in Division 2. Madison Edgewood was fourth. Lake Mills moved into the top 10 in 10th. Lakeside Lutheran and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.

Luxemburg-Casco remained top-ranked.

In Division 3, Waterloo was sixth. Howards Grove stayed atop Division 3. Also, Cuba City received honorable mention.

In Division 1, Oconomowoc leaped to the top spot, after being sixth-ranked last week. No area teams were ranked in Division 1.

Turtle Lake was No. 1 in Division 4. Monticello was No. 5.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)

DIVISION 1

1, Oconomowoc 19-4 (6); 2, Appleton North 22-3 (1); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 16-3 (3); 4, River Falls 20-1 (5); 5, Brookfield Central 18-5 (2); 6, Germantown 17-4 (4); 7, Sussex Hamilton 17-6 (8); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 16-5 (10); 9, Kimberly 14-7 (7); 10, Burlington 17-3 (9).

Honorable mention – Holmen 17-1 (HM); Manitowoc 15-6 (UR); Kaukauna 13-6 (HM); Muskego 17-3 (HM); Wisconsin Lutheran 19-6 (HM).

DIVISION 2

1, Luxemburg-Casco 21-5 (1); 2, Sauk Prairie 25-2 (2); 3, McFarland 21-1 (4); 4, Madison Edgewood 17-5 (3); 5, Appleton Xavier 16-9 (5); 6, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 23-1 (6); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 14-10 (8); 8, Mosinee 19-1 (9); 9, Pewaukee 21-5 (7); 10, Lake Mills 12-3 (HM).

Honorable mention – Hammond Saint Croix Central 17-1 (HM); Lakeside Lutheran 19-9 (HM); Freedom 13-2 (10); Green Bay Notre Dame 10-5 (HM); Edgerton 21-8 (UR).

DIVISION 3

1, Howards Grove 28-3 (1); 2, Fall Creek 27-1 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 14-4 (3); 4, Oconto 16-1 (7); 5, Randolph 14-4 (5); 6, Waterloo 12-10 (4); 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 14-1 (6); 8, La Crosse Aquinas 20-4 (8); 9, Brodhead 21-5 (9); 10, Kenosha Christian Life 19-2 (HM).

Honorable mention – Saint Croix Falls 11-4 (HM); Grantsburg 12-6 (10); Cuba City 14-6 (HM); Unity 11-1 (UR); Laconia 11-2 (UR).

DIVISION 4

1, Turtle Lake 12-2 (1); 2, Three Lakes 17-3 (2); 3, Burlington Catholic Central 11-7 (3); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 19-4 (4); 5, Monticello 13-1 (5); 6, Potosi 15-1 (6); 7, Clear Lake 14-7 (10); 8, Marshfield Columbus 16-8 (7); 9, Bangor 14-4 (8); 10, Wabeno-Laona 9-4 (9).

Honorable mention – Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 7-4 (HM); Athens 13-7 (HM); Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 8-3 (HM); Hillsboro 11-7 (HM); Prentice 8-7 (UR).

