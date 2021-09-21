Here's how area teams fared in the state coaches' poll for girls volleyball

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team remained No. 2 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
McFarland moved into the No. 3 spot in Division 2. Madison Edgewood was fourth. Lake Mills moved into the top 10 in 10th. Lakeside Lutheran and Edgerton received honorable-mention recognition.
Luxemburg-Casco remained top-ranked.
In Division 3, Waterloo was sixth. Howards Grove stayed atop Division 3. Also, Cuba City received honorable mention.
In Division 1, Oconomowoc leaped to the top spot, after being sixth-ranked last week. No area teams were ranked in Division 1.
Turtle Lake was No. 1 in Division 4. Monticello was No. 5.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
(Last week’s ranking in parentheses)
DIVISION 1
1, Oconomowoc 19-4 (6); 2, Appleton North 22-3 (1); 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 16-3 (3); 4, River Falls 20-1 (5); 5, Brookfield Central 18-5 (2); 6, Germantown 17-4 (4); 7, Sussex Hamilton 17-6 (8); 8, Wales Kettle Moraine 16-5 (10); 9, Kimberly 14-7 (7); 10, Burlington 17-3 (9).
Honorable mention – Holmen 17-1 (HM); Manitowoc 15-6 (UR); Kaukauna 13-6 (HM); Muskego 17-3 (HM); Wisconsin Lutheran 19-6 (HM).
DIVISION 2
1, Luxemburg-Casco 21-5 (1); 2, Sauk Prairie 25-2 (2); 3, McFarland 21-1 (4); 4, Madison Edgewood 17-5 (3); 5, Appleton Xavier 16-9 (5); 6, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran 23-1 (6); 7, Waukesha Catholic Memorial 14-10 (8); 8, Mosinee 19-1 (9); 9, Pewaukee 21-5 (7); 10, Lake Mills 12-3 (HM).
Honorable mention – Hammond Saint Croix Central 17-1 (HM); Lakeside Lutheran 19-9 (HM); Freedom 13-2 (10); Green Bay Notre Dame 10-5 (HM); Edgerton 21-8 (UR).
DIVISION 3
1, Howards Grove 28-3 (1); 2, Fall Creek 27-1 (2); 3, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 14-4 (3); 4, Oconto 16-1 (7); 5, Randolph 14-4 (5); 6, Waterloo 12-10 (4); 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran 14-1 (6); 8, La Crosse Aquinas 20-4 (8); 9, Brodhead 21-5 (9); 10, Kenosha Christian Life 19-2 (HM).
Honorable mention – Saint Croix Falls 11-4 (HM); Grantsburg 12-6 (10); Cuba City 14-6 (HM); Unity 11-1 (UR); Laconia 11-2 (UR).
DIVISION 4
1, Turtle Lake 12-2 (1); 2, Three Lakes 17-3 (2); 3, Burlington Catholic Central 11-7 (3); 4, Chippewa Falls McDonell 19-4 (4); 5, Monticello 13-1 (5); 6, Potosi 15-1 (6); 7, Clear Lake 14-7 (10); 8, Marshfield Columbus 16-8 (7); 9, Bangor 14-4 (8); 10, Wabeno-Laona 9-4 (9).
Honorable mention – Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 7-4 (HM); Athens 13-7 (HM); Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian 8-3 (HM); Hillsboro 11-7 (HM); Prentice 8-7 (UR).
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
DeNoyer, a middle hitter who’s a four-year starter, was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team for the fall 2020 season for Lakeside Lutheran, which finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood
North Dakota State commit Barth, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020. She helped the Crusaders win a sectional title last year, but Edgewood withdrew prior to the state tournament due to health protocols with the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood
Marquette commit Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020, for Edgewood’s sectional champion and state qualifier (prior to withdrawing).
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland
Pennekamp, a six-rotation hitter, was a second-team choice on the WVCA All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring spring as McFarland advanced to play eventual champion Appleton North in the state semifinals.
Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie
South Dakota State commit Schlimgen, a libero and defensive standout, was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season for state qualifier Sauk Prairie. She’s seeking to reach 1,000 career digs despite missing her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie
Wright State commit Shadewald, an outside hitter, was a first-team pick on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall 2020 season when Sauk Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona
Bobb, an outside hitter, is planning to attend Southern Illinois next year, according to Verona coach Jillian Bauer.
Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona
McIntosh, an outside hitter planning to attend Colorado State next year, and Bobb will look to lead Verona to a top spot in the Big Eight Conference.
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo
Riege, a libero, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA Division 3 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season. She’s approaching the school record for digs for Waterloo, which finished as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in fall 2020.