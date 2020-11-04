Hard-hitting Brooke Mosher propels Waterloo's return to the WIAA Division 3 state girls volleyball tournament

The other semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday has top-seeded and defending champion Howards Grove, whose roster includes former Sun Prairie player Josie Halbleib, facing fourth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild.

It is a big two weeks for Brooke Mosher. She turned 18 Tuesday and had her first opportunity to vote. Then comes the state tournament and next week the National Letter of Intent signing period begins Nov. 11.

Waterloo students can attend in-person or virtual learning. But Mosher didn’t want to take any chances this week, saying she likely will stay at home to avoid possible COVID contact.

“It is a relief that COVID hasn’t affected us too much,” Mosher said. “We had a couple players quarantined (this season).”

Christy Mosher has watched Brooke — a setter, outside hitter and right-side hitter in Waterloo’s 6-2 offense — from her view as mom and the Pirates’ coach.

And Christy Mosher believes Brooke has taken traits from hard-working Madeline and feisty leader Claire, both of whom went on to Marquette University. Claire and Brooke played together on the 2017 state team.

“She took the best parts of both of them and built off them and elevated her own flair, which comes out on the court,” Christy Mosher said.