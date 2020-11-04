Hard-hitting Brooke Mosher propels Waterloo's return to the WIAA Division 3 state girls volleyball tournament

As a middle-school student, Brooke Mosher watched as older sisters Madeline and Claire Mosher helped put the Waterloo girls volleyball team on the map with back-to-back WIAA Division 3 state championships in 2014 and 2015.
The tournament experience excited Mosher and her classmates, who were in sixth grade for Waterloo's first state trip.
“I wanted to do that, too,” Brooke Mosher said. “My sisters got to do that. I thought, `Why can’t I do that?’”
Fast forward to 2020 and Brooke Mosher, a 6-foot senior and University of Illinois recruit, is preparing to make her third state appearance after trips in 2017 and 2019 that ended in Division 3 semifinal losses.
“She just loves playing this game,” Waterloo coach Christy Mosher said. “She plays with so much passion and excitement.”
Waterloo was one of the dozen area schools that elected to play this fall amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Area teams Waterloo, Sauk Prairie, Lakeside Lutheran and Madison Edgewood qualified for state, but Edgewood, citing health protocols, withdrew Tuesday.
“I love volleyball,” Brooke Mosher said. “I love that we have had the chance to play this year.”
Second-seeded Waterloo (25-4) will meet third-seeded Fall Creek (16-2) in a Division 3 semifinal at 4 p.m. Saturday at Wausau West, with the championship match set for 7:30 p.m.
The other semifinal at 1 p.m. Saturday has top-seeded and defending champion Howards Grove, whose roster includes former Sun Prairie player Josie Halbleib, facing fourth-seeded Osseo-Fairchild.
It is a big two weeks for Brooke Mosher. She turned 18 Tuesday and had her first opportunity to vote. Then comes the state tournament and next week the National Letter of Intent signing period begins Nov. 11.
Waterloo students can attend in-person or virtual learning. But Mosher didn’t want to take any chances this week, saying she likely will stay at home to avoid possible COVID contact.
“It is a relief that COVID hasn’t affected us too much,” Mosher said. “We had a couple players quarantined (this season).”
Christy Mosher has watched Brooke — a setter, outside hitter and right-side hitter in Waterloo’s 6-2 offense — from her view as mom and the Pirates’ coach.
And Christy Mosher believes Brooke has taken traits from hard-working Madeline and feisty leader Claire, both of whom went on to Marquette University. Claire and Brooke played together on the 2017 state team.
“She took the best parts of both of them and built off them and elevated her own flair, which comes out on the court,” Christy Mosher said.
She’s seen Brooke — a captain with senior outside hitter and setter Joslyn Wolff — lead the team in kills, assists and blocks this season, and record a higher hitting percentage and more kills and assists per set.
“Brooke has stepped up her play a notch,” Christy Mosher said. “She’s matured as well.”
The same can be said for the team, which had some players struggle with nervousness in a 3-0 loss to La Crosse Aquinas in a Division 3 semifinal last year at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
“I think we are a lot more experienced this year,” Brooke Mosher said. “We learned from last year and can use that this year.”
Said Christy Mosher: “We have a much more mature team, a more composed team.”
The Pirates haven’t lost a set in their four postseason victories.
Waterloo came up short in its past two state appearances, leading Christy Mosher to say, “This year is all or nothing.”
In last year’s state semifinal, Waterloo couldn’t contain Aquinas’ Lexi Donarski, who had 21 kills and hit .419. Christy Mosher said she believed Waterloo was out-scouted and out-coached. That led to even more preparation this season, including increased film study.
“We have left no stone unturned,” Christy Mosher said.
She believes the Pirates have more cohesiveness and offensive balance — including in the middle with junior Abbie Gier and senior Skyler Powers — so that opponents can’t shift all their defensive attention to Brooke Mosher and other pin hitters.
Brooke Mosher leads the team with 433 kills (5.3 per set). Other offensive threats include the 5-11 Wolff (239, 3.0), sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler (143, 1.8) and sophomore outside hitter and setter Sophia Schneider (143, 1.8).
“We have five players with over one kill per set,” Christy Mosher said. “We can spread the ball around.”
Brooke Mosher, recruited by Illinois as a setter, tops the team in assists (796), followed by Schneider (580) and Wolff (366).
“I definitely stepped up my hitting, and my setting has gotten better," Mosher said.
Wolff (70) is the leader in service aces, ahead of Mosher (65). Defensively, junior libero Michaela Riege (321) leads in digs, with Mosher second (232).
“It’s been a really fun ride with our three girls and all their friends all these years,” Christy Mosher said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.