SUN PRAIRIE — Gretchen Meier is one of the seniors on the Sun Prairie East girls volleyball team helping second-year coach Lauren Trentadue establish a culture.
Meier plays a vital part in the Cardinals offensive attack from her middle hitter position.
She stepped away from practice to answer five questions. From her favorite music artist to her secret talent, meet Gretchen Meier.
