Sun Prairie West, coming off a 43-7 victory over Madison East in last week’s opener, plays host to Madison West in a nonconference game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. Keion Kauppinen had two rushing touchdowns and Ean Ackley scored on a 14-yard fumble recovery and a 23-yard touchdown run for the Wolves, in their second season as a program. Ackley ran the ball four times, caught three passes, recovered two fumbles and totaled 9.0 tackles (2.0 tackles for loss and 1½ sacks). Sun Prairie West, coached by Josh O’Connor, defeated Madison West 39-10 last year. The Regents dropped a 34-0 decision to Madison Edgewood last week. Coach Mike Wolfgram, in his second season directing the Regents, entered the season anticipating that seniors Rodney Gavins and Cal Donovan and juniors De’Jion Steele, Sam Jackson and Grayson McGettigan would be key contributors.