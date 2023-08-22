Madison Memorial senior Haley Smith was the team's captain last season.
The setter led the team with 87 serving aces and 411 assists, according to MaxPreps.
Smith stepped away from practice to answer five questions, including her favorite movie, secret talent, favorite music artist, what's the hardest aspect of her sport and favorite athlete.
Vote for the Week 2 high school football game we should cover
Madison West (0-1) at Sun Prairie West (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Sun Prairie West, coming off a 43-7 victory over Madison East in last week’s opener, plays host to Madison West in a nonconference game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. Keion Kauppinen had two rushing touchdowns and Ean Ackley scored on a 14-yard fumble recovery and a 23-yard touchdown run for the Wolves, in their second season as a program. Ackley ran the ball four times, caught three passes, recovered two fumbles and totaled 9.0 tackles (2.0 tackles for loss and 1½ sacks). Sun Prairie West, coached by Josh O’Connor, defeated Madison West 39-10 last year. The Regents dropped a 34-0 decision to Madison Edgewood last week. Coach Mike Wolfgram, in his second season directing the Regents, entered the season anticipating that seniors Rodney Gavins and Cal Donovan and juniors De’Jion Steele, Sam Jackson and Grayson McGettigan would be key contributors.
McFarland (0-1) at Lodi (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The teams played an exciting Week 2 contest last season, with Lodi edging McFarland 45-38. But the teams enter this season’s nonconference matchup coming off vastly different results. Lodi blanked Greendale Martin Luther 38-0 last week, while Mount Horeb/Barneveld shut out McFarland 51-0. Lodi quarterback Mason Lane ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and threw for 130 yards and a score against Martin Luther. The Blue Devils, coached by Dave Puls, gained 344 yards rushing, with Kylar Clemens collecting 120 yards and two touchdowns. Coach Paul Ackley’s youthful Spartans had trouble slowing Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s diversified offense, which had 271 yards through the air and 202 on the ground.
Monroe (0-1) at Mount Horeb/Barneveld (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Mount Horeb/Barneveld, after its 51-0 victory over McFarland last week, welcomes Monroe to Friday’s nonconference game at Mount Horeb High School. Kasey Helgeson was 13-for-15 passing for 235 yards and four touchdowns, Chris Kiel caught three touchdown passes and Trenton Owens ran for 147 yards on 16 carries and scored twice in the Vikings’ victory. Mount Horeb/Barneveld coach Bret St. Arnauld said the team’s offensive line turned in a strong performance as the Vikings’ offense totaled 473 yards. Monroe won the WIAA Division 3 state championship last year, but the Cheesemakers lost a lot of key personnel to graduation. Monroe dropped a 25-20 decision to Beaver Dam in its opener.
Vote for this week's area football game of the week
Vote for the Week 2 high school football game we should cover