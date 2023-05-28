Gift this article
Madison Memorial has named Emily Vosberg its girls volleyball coach.
Vosberg, a Madison Memorial graduate, was a varsity assistant coach last season, school athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said in announcing the hire.
“She is very excited to be able to continue to be a part of the program and give back to the school community,” Schlitz wrote in an email. “During her time with the program, she played through all four years of high school as a libero/defensive specialist. After graduation, she began her coaching journey at Madison Elite Volleyball Club, where she has coached at various levels for the last seven club seasons.”
Vosberg is a teacher in the Middleton/Cross Plains school district.
Seghan Northey was the Spartans’ coach in 2022. Schlitz said she had job and school changes and wasn't able to continue as coach due to the time constraints.
