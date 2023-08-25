In-season tournaments create an environment similar to what high school girls volleyball teams will face in the postseason.

The neutral-site events force teams to create their own energy and enthusiasm to make up for what a home crowd typically brings.

Madison Abundant Life coach Becca Mast said the tournaments are a great test mentally, as toward the end of the day players must dig deep and finish strong despite being tired.

"I find these are the moments that bond them together the most," Mast said.

Here are seven tournaments that area teams will play in during the 2023 season, including one that allowed an area team to get off to a hot start.

Whitewater Quad

Date: Aug. 22

Participants: Stoughton and Sun Prairie East.

What to watch for: Stoughton is now 3-0 to start the season after going undefeated against Sun Prairie East, Whitewater and Catholic Central at the Whitewater Quad on Tuesday. The Vikings won all three matches without losing one set to their opponents. Stoughton had a similar fast start last season before going on to win a regional championship. Brooklyn Radecke, a second-team all-Badger East Conference outside hitter last season, finished the tournament with 25 kills, according to MaxPreps.

Cardinal Invite

Date: Aug. 25

Location: Sun Prairie East High School

Participants: DeForest, Sun Prairie East, Madison West and Sun Prairie West

What to watch for: Area teams will be challenged by Manitowoc Lincoln, Horicon and Marshfield, who all won their respective conferences last season. Sun Prairie West will rely on its all-conference duo to defeat these formidable opponents. Sophomore Sari Marks led the Wolves with 421 assists last season, while her teammate Audrey Davis led the team with 143 kills, according to MaxPreps.

Quotable: "I'm grateful we get opportunities other than conference matches and tournaments are a huge part of those opportunities," Sun Prairie East coach Lauren Trentadue said. "Getting on the court to compete against other teams, outside of your conference, helps to gauge progress."

Belleville Invitational

Date: Aug. 26.

Location: Belleville High School

Participants: Oregon and Madison La Follette

What to watch for: The Panthers opened the 2022 season with three wins at last year's event, before going on to play in the regional final against Fort Atkinson, where they lost 3-1. Middle blocker Sophia Tsai will lead Oregon as it looks to duplicate the early season success. Oregon's biggest challenge will come against Dodgeville, the reigning Southwest Wisconsin Conference champion and last year's Belleville invitational winner.

Middleton Invitational

Date: Sept. 9

Location: Middleton High School

Participants: Middleton, Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Oregon

What to watch for: Middleton suffered one of its three losses at last year's tournament. The Cardinals lost to Aquinas but refocused and won 16 straight matches before it lost in the state quarterfinals. Middleton will look to avenge last year's tournament final loss without three Division I recruits from a year ago and a new coach in Ben White.

Fall River Tournament

Date: Sept. 16

Location: Fall River High School

Participants: Madison Abundant Life

What to watch for: The Challengers are coming off a great season, which included a Trailways South Conference title and a Fall River Tournament championship. They'll look to repeat behind the all-conference duo of senior middle hitter Abby Quam and sophomore outside hitter Penny Schell, who totaled 440 kills last season.

Quotable: "I love tournaments, it’s the best place to get a lot of reps and playing time in a short period of time," Mast said. "You also get a chance to play against teams not in your conference which is a great test for your team. You often know from season to season know what to expect from your conference teams but I love to see how the girls rise to the occasion playing against a team they aren’t as familiar with."

Monona Grove Invitational

Date: Sept. 23

Location: Monona Grove High School

Participants: Madison East, Oregon, Stoughton and Monona Grove

What to watch for: The Silver Eagles had the opportunity of facing Randolph during last year's invitational. Monona Grove lost the two sets by a combined 10 points against a team that reached the state tournament. Senior Brooklyn Tortorice will lead Monona Grove as it tries to defend home court. Randolph won last year's event.

Madison Edgewood Invitational

Date: Sept. 30

Location: Madison Edgewood High School

Participants: Madison Memorial, DeForest, Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb

What to watch for: With this event occurring so late in the season, it serves as a preview for future conference and postseason tournament matches. Last year, for example, Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb had their first meeting during this tournament, giving both teams game film to review before facing off twice in the Badger East Conference Tournament a week later.

Close Edgewood's Addie Schmotzer attempts a kill. Sauk Prairie's Addie Schmotzer attempts a kill. Sauk Prairie's Alexis Klemm dumps the ball over. Sauk Prairie's Alexis Klemm tips the ball up to a teammate. Sauk Prairie's Annie Braund tries to save the ball from touching the ground. Sauk Prairie's Anni Braund attempts a kill during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional final against Madison Edgewood. The Eagles are seeded second for this weekend's tournament. Edgewood's Ella Weber records and assist. Sauk Prairie's Jenna Pistono dumps the ball over the net. Sauk Prairie's Jozie Braund attempts a kill. Edgewood's Peyton Forrer records a dig against Sauk Prairie. The ball goes through the hands of Edgewood's Rebecca Ring. The Sauk Prairie volleyball team celebrates winning the WIAA Division 2 sectional final over Edgewood on Saturday. The Sauk Prairie team celebrates a point. Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig holds up the WIAA Division 2 sectional final plaque while the rest of her team and the student section celebrate sweeping Edgewood on Saturday. Edgewood's Victoria Rodriguez attempts a block during Saturday's game against Sauk Praiire. Photos: Sauk Prairie defeats Edgewood in Division 2 girls volleyball sectional final The Eagles swept the Crusaders to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2020. Edgewood's Addie Schmotzer attempts a kill. Sauk Prairie's Addie Schmotzer attempts a kill. Sauk Prairie's Alexis Klemm dumps the ball over. Sauk Prairie's Alexis Klemm tips the ball up to a teammate. Sauk Prairie's Annie Braund tries to save the ball from touching the ground. Sauk Prairie's Anni Braund attempts a kill during Saturday's WIAA Division 2 sectional final against Madison Edgewood. The Eagles are seeded second for this weekend's tournament. Edgewood's Ella Weber records and assist. Sauk Prairie's Jenna Pistono dumps the ball over the net. Sauk Prairie's Jozie Braund attempts a kill. Edgewood's Peyton Forrer records a dig against Sauk Prairie. The ball goes through the hands of Edgewood's Rebecca Ring. The Sauk Prairie volleyball team celebrates winning the WIAA Division 2 sectional final over Edgewood on Saturday. The Sauk Prairie team celebrates a point. Sauk Prairie's Maggie Hartwig holds up the WIAA Division 2 sectional final plaque while the rest of her team and the student section celebrate sweeping Edgewood on Saturday. Edgewood's Victoria Rodriguez attempts a block during Saturday's game against Sauk Praiire.