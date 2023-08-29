This past weekend the Sauk Prairie volleyball team won the two-day Janesville Invite, for the fourth consecutive season.

Last year's Division 2 state runner-up, was voted as the No. 1 team in this week's Madison/WiscNews high school girls volleyball rankings. These rankings will be released each Tuesday morning during the regular season and are voted on by journalists responsible for our high school sports coverage.

Here is this week's poll.

1. Sauk Prairie (43 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 9-2

What to know: In the Janesville Invite championship match, the Eagles defeated Madison Memorial in three sets. Sauk Prairie was led by the trio of junior Gracyn Meyer, senior Ellery Apel and junior Greta Shadewald. Meyer finished the tournament as the team's leader in kills, while Apel and Shadewald led the team in assists and aces respectively.

Last week’s results: Lost to Janesville Craig 2-0; defeated Delavan 2-0; defeated Lancaster 2-0; defeated Portage 2-0; defeated Baraboo 2-0; defeated Elkhorn 2-0; lost to Madison Memorial 2-0; defeated Brodhead 2-0; defeated Portage 2-0; defeated Edgerton 2-0; defeated Madison Memorial 2-1.

This week’s games: At Reedsburg (2-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday.

2. Stoughton (40 points, 2 first-place votes)

Record: 6-0

What to know: Stoughton participated in Whitewater and Wilmot invites to start the season. The Vikings lost just one set in three matches, en route to repeating as Wilmot Invite champions. On Friday, senior outside hitter Brooklyn Radecke announced her commitment to play at UW-Platteville next year.

Last week’s results: Defeated Sun Prairie East 2-0; defeated Whitewater 2-0; defeated Catholic Central 2-0; defeated Kenosha Christian Life; defeated The Prairie School 2-0; defeated Racine Case 2-1.

This week’s games: vs. Madison Edgewood (3-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday.

3. Mount Horeb (39 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 6-0

What to know: The Vikings' attack is a big reason why they're undefeated thus far. Four players have over 20 kills, with junior Jayse Holman's 39 kills leading the team. Sophomore Laila Rasmussen has been the team's primary facilitator, with 77 assists through six matches.

Last week’s results: Defeated Dodgeville 3-1 Tuesday; defeated New Glarus 2-0; defeated Monroe 2-0; defeated Darlington 2-0; defeated Wisconsin Heights 2-0; defeated Luther Prep 2-0.

This week’s games: vs. Portage (7-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday.

4. Tie, Wisconsin Dells (19 points)

Record: 9-2

What to know: Wisconsin Dells was essentially playing at home during the Friendship Tournament in Wisconsin Dells this weekend. The Chiefs won seven of eight matches at the tournament, with their only loss coming in a three-set match against Cedarburg.

Last week’s results: Defeated Lodi 2-0; defeated Edgerton 2-0; lost to Portage 2-0; defeated Sevastopol 2-0; defeated Kewaskum 2-1; defeated Sheboygan North 2-0; defeated Rhinelander 2-0; defeated Dodgeland 2-0; defeated Sevastopol 2-0; defeated Kewaskum 2-0; lost to Cedarburg 2-1.

This week’s games: at Westfield, 7 p.m. Sept. 7.

4. Tie, Waunakee (19 points, 1 first-place vote)

Record: 4-1

What to know: The Warriors were in Milwaukee during the first week of the season, playing in the Crusader Cup. There, Waunakee prevailed with a victory over Wisconsin Lutheran, who reached the Division 2 state semifinals last season.

Last week’s results: Defeated Wisconsin Lutheran 2-0; defeated Wauwatosa East 2-0; lost to Oak Creek 2-0; defeated Westosha Central 2-0; defeated Martin Luther 2-0.

This week’s games: At DeForest (2-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday.

6. Fall River (18 points)

Record: 9-2

What to know: Juniors Hannah Dietzenbach and Jenna Vermillion proved to be a dominant duo in Fall River's opening week, combining for 149 kills in 11 matches. They also had a defensive impact, with Vermillion leading the team with 57 digs and Dietzenbach being the team's leader with 13 blocks.

Last week’s results: Defeated Palmyra-Eagle 2-0; defeated Kohler 2-0; defeated Deerfield 2-0; defeated Dodgeland 2-0; defeated Riverdale 2-0; defeated Shawano 2-0; defeated Rio 2-0; lost to Royall 2-0; lost to Kewaskum 2-0; defeated Peshtigo 2-0; defeated Antigo 2-0.

This week’s games: at Cambria-Friesland (1-4), 7:30 p.m., Tuesday; at Princeton/Green Lake, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

7. Tie, Madison Abundant Life (17 points)

Record: 5-1

What to know: The reigning Trailways South Conference champions are off to a hot start, after going undefeated at the Pardeeville Invite this past week. Abby Quam is leading the Challengers attack, as the senior has 42 kills so far.

Last week’s results: Defeated Juda 2-0; defeated Madison Country Day 2-0; lost to Heritage Christian 2-0; defeated Pardeeville 2-0; defeated Lomira 2-1; defeated Reedsburg 2-1.

This week’s games: Vs. Parkview, 7 p.m. Tuesday.

7. Tie, Portage (17 points)

Record: 7-2

What to know: Having finished at the bottom of the Badger Small Conference last season, Portage is hoping bounce back and challenge for the conference title this season. The Warriors started the season with wins over Edgerton, Lodi and Wisconsin Dells to win their own Portage Invite. The success continued during the Edgerton Tournament, as Portage won four of its six matches.

Last week’s results: Defeated Edgerton 2-0; defeated Lodi 2-0; defeated Wisconsin Dells 2-0; defeated Elkhorn 2-0; defeated Delavan-Darien 2-0; lost to Sauk Prairie 2-0; lost to Janesville Craig 2-1; defeated Baraboo 2-1; defeated Lancaster 2-0.

This week’s games: at Mount Horeb (6-0), 7 p.m. Tuesday.

9. DeForest (16 points)

Record: 2-1

What to know: Junior Maddie Mitchell had an impressive showing over the weekend at the Cardinal Invite. The outside hitter racked up 24 kills in the Norskies' three matches during the tournament.

Last week’s results: Defeated Waupun 2-0; lost to Wrightstown 2-0; defeated Beaver Dam 2-0.

This week’s matches: vs. Waunakee (4-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday.

10. Monona Grove (11 points)

Record: 5-3

What to know: Senior Brooklyn Tortorice has been great for the Silver Eagles' attack and serving game. The middle hitter leads the team with 54 kills and 11 serving aces through eight matches.

Last week’s results: Lost to Bloomer 2-1; defeated Prescott 2-0; defeated Union Grove 2-1; defeated Whitewater 2-0; lost to New Berlin Eisenhower 2-0; defeated Heritage Christian 2-1; defeated Heritage Christian 2-1; lost to Milton 2-0.

This week’s matches: at Milton, 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Knocking on the door

Others receiving votes: Verona 10, Madison Edgewood 8, Middleton 5, Horicon 4, Oregon 4, McFarland 3, Mauston 2.

Statistics gathered from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com, MaxPreps and WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

