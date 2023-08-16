Several all-conference performers are returning to Madison-area girls volleyball teams this fall.

This creates competitive matchups that will determine conference titles and state tournament appearances.

Matches will begin on Tuesday, with regionals scheduled to start on Oct. 17.

Here are 10 players to watch during the 2023 season.

Abby Quam, sr., Abundant Life Christian School

Position: Middle hitter

Impact: Quam has earned first-team all-Trailways South Conference honors for the last three years and is a contender to win this year's conference player of the year award. As a junior, she led Abundant Life with 77 serving aces and 36 blocks, according to WisSports.net. Quam is already the school's record holder for blocks and is set to break the kills record this season.

Quotable: "Abby is one of those special players that doesn't shrink in intense situations, she thrives," Abundant Life coach Becca Mast said. "She is not affected by pressure and is often the player to put the team on her back. She will be a fun one to watch this season."

Ava Dean, sr., McFarland

Position: Setter

Impact: Dean had 948 assists last season, according to MaxPreps, good for 11th in the state and fifth in Division 2. She was also McFarland's leader in serving aces and was second on the team in digs. The successful junior year earned her Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association second-team all-state honors.

Quotable: "If you were to put together a prototype for the type of player you want a setter to be, Ava would fit that mold absolutely perfectly," McFarland coach Tommy Moriarty said. "She’s competitive, tenacious, confident, assertive, humble, intuitive, and she is very thoughtful about how she views the game. Ava is the type of player to jump on a team and instantly make them better not only because of her skill, but all the other pieces she brings to the table. She finds a great balance of playing with joy while also igniting the competitive fire within her teammates. I can’t wait to see what she does her senior season."

Jayse Holman, jr., Mount Horeb

Position: Right setter

Impact: Holman finished her sophomore campaign as Mount Horeb's leader in kills (249) and kill percentage (41%), according to MaxPreps. These numbers earned her second-team all-Badger West Conference honors.

Quotable: "Jayse is a very good athlete, with size on the right side to make her a formidable blocker for us and a powerful arm swing that can make our opponents pay when they don't get a double block up on her," Mount Horeb coach Kurt Owen said. "Jayse can also make plays to keep the ball alive when we are scrambling and is capable of hitting with both her left and right hand, which isn't something you see very often. On top of all that, she has one of the biggest personalities on the team and makes the team and coaches laugh every day. We are hoping for big things from her this season."

Jozie Braund, sr., Sauk Prairie

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: A second-team all-Badger West pick, Braund led Sauk Prairie with 530 receptions and 93 serving aces last season. She also had 227 kills and 247 digs, which ranked third and fourth on the team, respectively.

Quotable: "Jozie is a very talented player who can do it all for Sauk Prairie," Owen said. "A dynamic hitter but also has excellent ball control. She sees the floor and reads hitters well on defense and on top of that, (she's) a tough server with no real weaknesses in her game."

Penny Schell, so., Abundant Life Christian School

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: Schell made an immediate impact as a freshman, playing all six rotations and starting all but one match due to an injury. She was an unanimous first-team all-Trailways South Conference selection, after leading the Challengers with 237 kills, according to WisSports.

Quotable: "Penny has an incredible serve and is almost automatic when she hits the ball," Mast said. "She was a dominant player and played older than her age. She is hungry to step into more of a leadership position this season and lead her team to another conference championship and hopefully deep into the state tournament."

Gillian Koning, sr., Madison Edgewood

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: Koning had similar numbers to former teammate Addie Schmotzer, who was the Badger West player of the year last season. As a junior, Koning led Madison Edgewood with 253 kills and was second to Schmotzer in digs and receptions, according to MaxPreps. The 6-foot-2 Koning earned first-team all-Badger West honors for her play last season.

Quotable: "She's a dynamic six rotation outside hitter, with a very good back row attack, can hit a plethora of different shots and overall does a great job of finding ways to score," Moriarty said. "She's going to be a serious weapon for Madison Edgewood this fall."

Siri Moeser, sr., Madison West

Position: Middle hitter

Impact: Moeser was the standout performer on a Madison West team that only went 9-10 last season. She led the Regents with 65 blocks and 134 kills, while finishing second on the team in serving aces, according to MaxPreps. The middle hitter was the only Regents player to earn first-team all-Big Eight honors.

Summer Grigg, sr., Waunakee

Position: Outside hitter

Impact: Grigg was a vital part of Waunakee's success last season as the Warriors won the Badger East Conference title. The first-team all-Badger East outside hitter had 249 kills, 48 serving aces and 328 digs, according to MaxPreps.

Reagan McIntosh, sr., Verona

Position: Setter

Impact: McIntosh was the starting setter for a Verona team that went 21-6 last season. She was impactful both offensively and defensively, ranking second on the team in kills, digs and assists, according to MaxPreps. McIntosh was one of three Wildcats to earn first-team all-Big Eight Conference honors.

Photos: Sauk Prairie volleyball sweeps Baraboo in Badger West Conference match