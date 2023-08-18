A robust high school volleyball scene has plenty of passion, which is partly sparked by the attention the sport gets with a perennial national contender in the University of Wisconsin volleyball team.

From teams who reached state to those looking to elevate to that level, there is plenty to watch as the season gets underway on Tuesday. Here are five things to watch for the 2023 season.

How will Middleton retool?

Last season Middleton went 27-3 and made its first state tournament appearance since 2009. The Cardinals lost in the quarterfinals to the Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in straight sets.

That team had three Division-I recruits who graduated in Jordan LaScala (UW-Milwaukee), Sierra Pertzborn (Toledo) and Evin Jordee (St. Peter’s). Pertzborn was the Big Eight Conference Player of the Year, while other three players earned all-conference honors.

Maddie Vogel, who was Big Eight Conference Coach of the Year, will have to retool with a younger group entering starting roles.

Building off a record-breaking season

Madison Abundant Life was one match away from making its first appearance in the girls volleyball state tournament. The Challengers were swept in the regional final against Heritage Christian.

Despite the loss, the team’s success last season created “volleyball fever at ALCS,” Abundant Life coach Becca Mast said. Over 100 parents hosted a tailgate before the regional final match, after seeing the team’s regular season success.

The Challengers went 27-5 and won the Trailways South Conference for the first time since 1999.

To duplicate that success, Abundant Life will rely upon a starting lineup that consists of mostly sophomores and juniors. One of those sophomores is Penny Schell, who was a first-team all-Trailways South Conference selection as a freshman.

However, the team’s leadership will fall upon the shoulders of senior Abby Quam, who is a four-year starter for the Challengers. Quam is the school’s record holder in blocks and will break the school’s kills record this season.

“Of course we never assume anything because defending a title is much harder than winning the first time,” Mast said. “The girls will have to play at the top of their game and our coaching staff will have to keep them focused on the task in front of them, one game at a time. We are very much looking forward to the 2023 season and can’t wait for the season to start.”

Waunakee’s dominance of Badger East Conference

For the past half decade, Waunakee has been the premier team in the Badger East Conference. The Warriors have won four conference titles within that time frame and looking to win its third straight this season.

In 2023, Waunakee will be led by seven seniors who are hoping to make the school’s first state tournament appearance since 2017.

Summer Grigg headlines the group, as she was the team’s starting outside hitter last season. Grigg led Waunakee with 48 serving aces and was second on the team in kills, digs and receptions, according to MaxPreps. The 5-foot-8 Grigg earned first-team all-Badger East Conference honors as a junior.

Anneka Cassel, Cora Webster and Morgan Van Wie are the other seniors that will emerge as key starters for the Warriors this season.

Building to new heights

Verona, McFarland and Madison Edgewood all enjoyed playoff success last season, as each team won a regional championship. McFarland’s 34 wins was the most amongst the three.

Both the Wildcats and Spartans lost in the sectional semifinal. Verona lost to Waunakee, while McFarland lost to Edgewood. The Crusaders eventually lost to Sauk Prairie in the sectional final.

Expect each team to compete in their respective conferences, as they look to surpass last season’s success.

“We will have lots of experience but will have a very different team,” McFarland coach Tommy Moriarty said. “We have quite a few returning players but are going to need to figure out what our team looks like after losing a very solid senior class. I have no doubt our girls will be able to fill the big shoes that were left behind.”

Mount Horeb’s improvement

Oregon, Mount Horeb, Monona Grove and DeForest all won over 20 matches last season. While it didn’t result in a conference title or a state tournament appearance, each team did win a playoff game.

Of these teams, Mount Horeb is entering the season with highest expectations. The Vikings have a talented trio of juniors, including Jayse Holman, Kennedy Myers and Ruby Dahlk.

Mount Horeb will have to replace a senior class that included first-team all-Badger West setter Sami Norton. However, Mount Horeb coach Kurt Owen said the next class of seniors should fill those holes pretty well.

“If we get our setters and hitters connecting, I think this could be the best team we’ve had in the last four years,” Owen said.

