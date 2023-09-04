A libero is known for wearing the "wrong"-colored jersey in high school volleyball, but the position is involved in essentially every play.

While easy to spot, the defensive specialist's importance to a team isn't so evident. Their primary role is to return serves and other attacks from the opposition.

Sun Prairie East junior Sophia Peterson said she takes pride in playing a position that requires great leadership and is responsible for getting the first touch.

"Even though we're wearing different colors, it's still hard to notice us because we don't get the big kills or assists," Peterson said.

Liberos need mental toughness

Mental toughness also is a major part of playing the position. Liberos "take a beating not just during games but in practice as well," Wisconsin Dells coach Tamitha Janke said.

When mistakes occur, a libero can't become flustered or opposing teams will attack them throughout the game. Coaches like to attack liberos who dwell on mistakes.

For liberos who master mental toughness, coaches want to keep the ball away from because they can be dominant.

"A lot of the time if you happen to shank a ball and the other team knows that you're frustrated with yourself, they're going to come at you again," Wisconsin Dells senior Paisley Lindner said. "So you must have confidence in yourself, to say, 'OK this is a new point and a new start.'"

Liberos display leadership traits

Liberos are often the leaders on the floor because of their communication skills, ability to react quickly and having the foresight to respond and adjust to match elements.

From an offensive perspective this includes calling out where the ball is and telling front-row players where the ball can be placed. Defensively, liberos communicate where blockers should be positioned in front of the net.

There's also a non-strategic element of being the energetic vocal leader that "loves hyping up teammates" between points, Peterson said

"Being able to read the ball is huge, especially being able to tell the difference between when a hitter is about to smoke the ball down the line or tip it behind the block," Madison Memorial coach Emily Vosberg said.

To properly communicate with their teammates, a libero must play with anticipation and be prepared for any situation. Their reaction to the blockers not getting a defensive touch or the setter digging a ball, meaning the libero must pass to their own attacker, is crucial.

"Sometimes they're your second setter so I call them my backup quarterback. In the (Packers') days of Aaron Rodgers I would call them my Jordan Love," Vosberg said. "When that setter takes the first ball they know they must step in and deliver the next ball to a hitter for a solid offensive play."

Sun Prairie East junior Carolyn Lick said this foresight develops over time through in-game experience.

It also means the libero can be the on-court coach. From positioning players to handling serve receive, they can also communicate with their coach to make adjustments on the fly.

"If we're struggling in a rotation or two I'll ask my libero, 'What are you seeing in these rotations and what can we do to get the ball in the air so we can execute an offense on our side?'" Sun Prairie East coach Lauren Trentadue said.

Libero's importance to scoring points

Hitters need a heavy arm swing to attack with force and a great leaping ability to block balls at the net. But a libero has a more technical approach for digging balls before they hit the floor or passing to a hitter.

This skill set starts with forming a platform and knowing the proper angles for passing. Arms, feet and hips should all be aligned with the intended target, which is the setter when a team is in-system.

"It takes a lot of things to get a perfect pass, but with the platform you want to kind of absorb the ball and not really swing at it," Lindner said.

Digs are the best way to track what a libero is doing statistically. Lindner is on pace to break Wisconsin Dells' digs record this season, while Portage junior Marta Leeland is set to surpass 1,000 career digs this year.

Madison Memorial senior Emerson Hackbart, who led the team with 474 digs last season, said her peers should practice short and deep balls off digs. Sophomore teammate Kayla Shelton said standing up will prevent a libero from getting balls because most of the time they're diving for them. The key to a successful dig is staying low to ensure your platform gets under the ball.

"You'll notice most liberos are on the smaller side so they're lower to the ground by nature and the lower they are the slower the ball is by the time it gets to them, allowing more ball control and the ability to manipulate that pass," Janke said.

Although hitters are the last person seen before a point is scored, liberos are the ones who create scoring opportunities. They are vital to every team, serving as the defensive captain and player responsible for the first pass.

Leeland said the ground a libero covers is unmatched by any position.

"We start every point, so if you don't have a good libero that can serve receive then when other teams are serving you can't get the ball up, you can't hit, you can't do anything and it's hard to win games if you can't even start a point," Shelton said.

Peterson echoed this sentiment, adding a good libero is a staple on any championship-level team.

"I think teams that are successful on any level have a super-strong libero skill-wise but also she's a very good leader and strong communicator, so I'd say having a good libero is a key point to winning championships," Peterson said.

