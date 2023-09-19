For the first time this season, McFarland is the No. 1 team in the Madison/WiscNews high school girls volleyball rankings.

The Spartans beat out Sauk Prairie by one point and was one of four teams to receive a first-place vote.

Horicon is the only new entry to the top 10 this week.

Here are this week's rankings.

1. McFarland (44 points, 1 first-place vote)

Last week: 3

Record: 16-6

What to know: McFarland's rise in the rankings comes after defeating the formerly No. 1-ranked Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team. Junior Julia Ackley had a match-high 11 kills in the victory. The Spartans carried that momentum into the weekend, where they won the Charger Challenge's bronze bracket.

"We've had a heck of a two weeks, five sets against Mount Horeb and Stoughton, four sets against Sauk Prairie, and two days against some of the top teams in the state," McFarland coach Tommy Moriarty said. "The girls have been stepping up to challenge after challenge. Sometimes we end up on top, other times we don't quite pull through like we'd hoped, but I'm proud to say we are always learning."

Last week's results: Beat Sauk Prairie 3-1; beat Stoughton 3-2; lost to Franklin 2-1; lost to Hamilton 2-0; beat West Bend West 2-1; beat River Falls 2-1; beat Muskego 2-0

This week's matches: Vs. Reedsburg, Thursday

2. Sauk Prairie (43, 2 first-place votes)

Last week: 1

Record: 22-5

What to know: Despite the loss to McFarland, Sauk Prairie started the week with an impressive win over Madison Edgewood. Jozie Braund had six kills and three service aces in the win. The senior also organized the game's "pink out" for her National Honor Society service project.

Last week's results: Beat Madison Edgewood 3-0; lost to McFarland 3-1; beat Arrowhead 2-0; beat Luxemburg-Casco 2-1; beat Wisconsin Lutheran 2-0; beat Westosha Central 2-1; lost to Oconomowoc 2-0

This week's matches: At Baraboo, Thursday

3. Waunakee (39 points, 1 first-place vote)

Last week: 2

Record: 15-4

What to know: Waunakee's chances of winning its third straight conference title improved after defeating Fort Atkinson last week. Now the Warriors sit atop the Badger Large Conference standings as the only team unbeaten in conference play. Over the weekend Waunakee won five of its seven games at the Charger Challenge. One of the losses came against Oconomowoc, who finished as the Division 1 state runner-up last season.

Last week's results: Beat Fort Atkinson 3-1; beat Oregon 3-0; lost to Oconomowoc 2-0; beat Hartford 2-0; beat Menomonee Falls 2-0; lost to Hamilton 2-0

This week's matches: At Watertown, Tuesday

4. Wisconsin Dells (30 points, 1 first-place vote)

Last week: 4

Record: 14-4

What to know: The Chiefs retain their position in the rankings after a five-set win over Wautoma. Sophomore Isabella Johnson had her best match of the season, finishing with a career-high 11 kills. Ohio volleyball recruit Bryn Janke had an impressive 13 kills and 26 assists in the victory.

Last week's results: Beat Wautoma 3-2

This week's matches: Vs. Adams-Friendship, Tuesday); at Nekoosa, Thursday

5. Fall River (25 points)

Last week: 5

Record: 16-5

What to know: The Pirates hosted their annual Fall River Invite this past weekend, where they finished second. Marshall defeated the Pirates in four sets to win the tournament's championship. Regardless of the loss, Fall River was once again an honorable mention in the Division 4 in state coaches poll.

Last week's results: Beat Markesan 3-1; beat Westfield 2-0; beat Oakfield 2-1; beat Madison Abundant Life/St, Ambrose 2-0; lost to Marshall 2-1

This week's matches: vs. Montello, Thursday

Tie-6, Mount Horeb (23 points)

Last week: 6

Record: 15-4

What to know: The Vikings were one match away from winning their own tournament this past weekend. After winning four straight matches, Mount Horeb lost to Barneveld in three sets during the Mount Horeb Invite championship. However, the Vikings did beat Barneveld in straight sets during the tournament's pool play.

Last week's results: Beat Reedsburg 3-0; lost to Madison Edgewood 3-1; beat Madison La Follette 2-0; beat Jefferson 2-0; beat Barneveld 2-0; beat New Glarus 2-0; lost to Barneveld 2-1

This week's matches: Vs. Stoughton, Thursday

Tie-6, Madison Memorial (23 points)

Last week: 8

Record: 15-4

What to know: After falling out of the top 5 last week, the Spartans bounced back with two wins over Big Eight Conference rivals. Madison Memorial must continue its winning ways to keep up with Verona and Janesville Craig, which the Spartans play this week.

Last week's results: Beat Madison La Follette 3-0; beat Sun Prairie East 3-0

This week's matches: Vs. Verona, Tuesday; at Janesville Craig, Thursday

8. Madison Edgewood (17 points)

Last week: 7

Record: 11-7

What to know: Following their road loss to Sauk Prairie, the Crusaders returned home and dominated Mount Horeb. Madison Edgewood's offensive attack was led by senior Gillian Koning, junior Rebecca Ring and senior Diane Pichelman. Ring and Pichelman finished tied with a match-high 14 kills, while Koning added 12 kills herself.

Last week's results: Lost to Sauk Prairie 3-0; beat Mount Horeb 3-1

This week's matches: vs. Portage, Tuesday

9. Horicon (14 points)

Last week: NR

Record: 16-5

What to know: Horicon has earned its first top-10 ranking of the season, after knocking on the door for the last three weeks. The Marshmen are led by senior Natalie Boehmer, who's the team's leader in assists and service aces. She's also second on the team in blocks and digs.

Last week's results: Beat Oshkosh Lourdes 3-0

This week's matches: Vs. Dodgeland, Tuesday

10. Reedsburg (7 points)

Last week: 9

Record: 15-6

What to know: The Beavers moved down one spot in this week's rankings after suffering losses to Mount Horeb and Milton. With a win against McFarland this week, Reedsburg could move up and earn its first top-5 ranking of the season.

Last week's results: Lost to Mount Horeb 3-0; beat Baraboo 3-0; beat Burlington Catholic 2-0; lost to Milton 2-0; beat Milwaukee Juneau 2-0

This week's matches: At McFarland, Thursday

Knocking on the door

Others receiving votes: Verona 4, Middleton 2, Madison Abundant Life 2, Portage 1, Stoughton 1.

Statistics gathered from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com, MaxPreps and WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

Schools in the WiscNews coverage area are: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Rio, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Wayland Academy, Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.

