Sauk Prairie returns as the No.1 team in this week's Madison/WiscNews girls volleyball rankings, after being supplanted by Waunakee last week.

Other changes to this week's poll include Reedsburg and Verona earning their first top-10 entries.

Horicon (14-5), has the most wins amongst teams outside the top 10 receiving votes.

Here are this week's rankings.

1. Sauk Prairie (48 points, 3 first-place votes)

Last week: 3

Record: 17-3

What to know: On Sept. 9, the Eagles hosted their annual Sauk Prairie invite and went 7-0 en route to winning the championship. In the tournament final against Reedsburg, junior Gracyn Meyer led the team with three blocks and nine kills. Fellow junior Greta Shadewald had all 20 of Sauk Prairie's assists.

Last week's results: Beat DeForest 3-0; beat Portage 3-0; beat Prairie du Chien 2-0; beat Reedsburg 2-0; beat Lodi 2-1; beat Darlington 2-0; beat Reedsburg 2-0; beat Beloit Memorial 2-0.

This week's matches: vs. Madison Edgewood (10-6), 7 p.m. Tuesday; at McFarland (11-4), 7 p.m. Thursday.

2. Waunakee (45 points, 2 first-place votes)

Last week: 1

Record: 11-2

What to know: Over the weekend Waunakee participated in the KML Tournament, where they finished in second place. The Warriors' only loss came in the championship match against Xavier, who was the No. 1 seed entering the tournament.

Last week's results: Beat Milton 3-0; lost to Xavier 2-0; beat New Berlin West 2-0; beat West Bend West 2-0; beat Lakeside Lutheran 2-0; beat New Berlin West 2-0.

This week's matches: at Fork Atkinson (4-1), 7 p.m. Tuesday; vs. Oregon (3-4), 7 p.m. Thursday.

3. McFarland (33 points)

Last week: 7

Record: 11-4

What to know: The Spartans moved up four spots in this week's rankings following an undefeated week of matches. Their most impressive win came on Sept. 7 against Mount Horeb, who entered the match 7-0 and was No. 2 in last week's rankings. Julia Ackley's 20 kills and Ava Dean's 45 assists, helped McFarland win the hard fought five-set match.

Last week's results: Beat Mount Horeb 3-2; beat Dodgeville 2-1; beat River Valley 2-0; beat West Salem 2-0; beat DeForest 2-0; lost to Fort Atkinson 2-0.

This week's matches: at Stoughton (9-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday; vs Sauk Prairie (16-3), 7 p.m. Thursday.

4. Wisconsin Dells (25 points)

Last week: 5

Record: 13-4

What to know: During the Ripon Tiger Volleyball Invitational this past weekend, Wisconsin Dells won three of its five matches. One of these wins came against Waupun, who defeated them earlier in the tournament. The Chiefs won the second match in straight sets, behind 14 assists from senior Bryn Janke and seven kills from junior Ari Partlow.

Last week's results: Beat Westfield 3-0; beat Green Bay West 2-0; beat Crandon 2-0; lost to Waupun 2-1; lost to Ripon 2-1; beat Waupun 2-0.

This week's matches: vs. Wautoma (3-2), 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

5. Fall River (22 points)

Last week: 8

Record: 12-4

What to know: Fall River was honorable mention in the Division 4 state rankings last week. The Pirates had an exciting five-set match against Randolph on Sept. 7, that included a 30-28 third set won by Fall River. Junior outside hitter Jenna Vermillion had 20 kills, while junior setter Alexa Schultz had 30 assists in the Pirates' victory.

Last week's results: Beat Sheboygan Christian 2-0; lost to Portage 2-1; beat Randolph 3-2.

This week's matches: at Markesan (4-4), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

6. Mount Horeb (21 points)

Last week: 2

Record: 10-2

What to know: The Vikings fell down four spots in this week's poll after suffering their first losses of the season. Mount Horeb lost to both McFarland and La Crosse Aquinas before winning three other matches at the Middleton Invite this past weekend. Junior Kennedy Myers had a standout performance in the team's tournament win over Tomah, leading the team with 15 digs and 12 service aces.

Last week's results: Lost to McFarland 3-2; lost to Aquinas 2-0; beat Madison East 2-0; beat Tomah 2-0; beat Oshkosh West 2-1.

This week's matches: vs. Reedsburg (12-4), 7 p.m. Tuesday; at Madison Edgewood (10-6), 7 p.m. Thursday.

7. Madison Edgewood (18 points)

Last week: 9

Record: 10-6

What to know: The Crusaders rise up the rankings continues, moving up two spots this week after winning five of their six matches last week. Madison Edgewood's lone loss of the week came against Xavier, which won the Division 2 state title last year. Behind junior Rebecca Ring's eight kills, the Crusaders lost the final set by just two points.

Last week's results: Beat Baraboo 3-0; beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial 2-0; beat West Bend 2-1; lost to Xavier 2-1; beat New Berlin West 2-1; beat Union Grove 2-0.

This week's matches: at Sauk Prairie (16-3), 7 p.m. Tuesday; vs. Mount Horeb (10-2), 7 p.m. Thursday.

8. Madison Memorial (15 points)

Last week: 4

Record: 13-4

What to know: After a fast 11-1 start to the season, the Spartans' momentum came to a halt last week as they lost three of their five matches. They'll look to bounce back this week against Big Eight Conference rivals Sun Prairie East and Madison La Follette.

Last week's results: Lost to Sun Prairie West 3-0; beat Wisconsin Heights 2-0; lost to Oregon 2-1; beat Madison West 2-0; lost to Middleton 2-0.

This week's matches: vs. Sun Prairie East (6-8), 7 p.m. Tuesday; at Madison La Follette (0-4), 7 p.m. Thursday.

9. Reedsburg (11 points)

Last week: NR

Record: 12-4

What to know: The Beavers earned their ranking after having great success at the Sauk Prairie tournament this past weekend. Reedsburg won six of eight matches and finished as the tournament's runner-up. In the championship match against Sauk Prairie, senior Brynn Mikonowicz led the team with seven kills.

Last week's results: Beat Mauston 3-0; beat Stoughton 3-2; beat Lodi 2-1; beat Darlington 2-1; lost to Sauk Prairie 2-0 in pool play; beat Beloit Memorial 2-0; beat Prairie du Chien 2-0, lost to Sauk Prairie 2-0 in final.

This week's matches: at Mount Horeb (10-2), 7 p.m. Tuesday; vs. Baraboo (2-19), 7 p.m. Thursday.

10. Verona (9 points)

Last week: NR

Record: 7-2

What to know: The Wildcats have been on the outside looking in for the past two weeks but finally cracked the top 10 following wins over Big Eight Conference foes in Middleton and Madison East last week. Reagan McIntosh leads Verona with 101 assists, 78 serving points and 50 digs this season. The senior is also second on the team with 31 kills.

Last week's results: Beat Middleton 3-0; beat Madison East 3-0.

This week's matches: at Sun Prairie West (10-9), 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Knocking on the door

Also receiving votes: Madison Abundant Life 8, Horicon 7, Middleton 3, Stoughton 1.

Statistics gathered from team reports sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and WiscNews.com, MaxPreps and WisSports.

Editor’s note: The State Journal’s high school coverage area includes the following schools: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Madison Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.

The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

