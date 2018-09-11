Still unbeaten, the Waunakee girls volleyball team marched up one place to the No. 6 position in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings.
Also this week, Sun Prairie (18-2) and Watertown (13-2) appeared in the rankings, earning honorable mention. Hartland Arrowhead (21-3) supplanted Neenah (16-3) in the No. 1 spot in Division 1, with the Rockets dropping to fourth place.
In Division 2, East Troy (7-3) held firm at No. 2 in this week’s vote of statewide coaches, again trailing Waukesha Catholic Memorial (15-1). Lake Mills (10-2) and Lakeside Lutheran (10-8) earned honorable mention.
In Division 3, Waterloo (9-5) slipped to No. 4, replaced by Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (11-7) in the No. 3 spot. Stratford (24-0) held its No. 1 ranking. Cuba City (10-3) jumped from honorable mention status to No. 7, and Brodhead (8-3) earned honorable mention.
In Division 4, River Ridge (9-0) moved up one place to No. 3, and Randolph (7-4) climbed one place to No. 4. Benton (10-0), previously unranked, jumped to the No. 10 spot, and Riverdale (5-4), Black Hawk (6-1) and Royall (7-5) earned honorable mention. Clayton (10-1) kept its No. 1 spot.
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
Rank, school; W-L; LW
1, Hartland Arrowhead; 21-3; 2
2, Milw. Divine Savior; 13-2; 8
3, River Falls; 12-0; 5
4, Neenah; 16-3; 1
5, Burlington; 19-3; 4
6, Waunakee; 18-0; 7
7, Oconomowoc; 11-2; 3
8, Mukwonago; 12-3; 6
9, Appleton North; 12-6; HM
10, Brookfield Central; 11-6; HM
Honorable mention: Sun Prairie (18-2); Watertown (13-2); Westosha Central (13-5); Cedarburg (9-3); Stevens Point (19-1).
DIVISION 2
Rank, school; W-L; LW
1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 15-1; 1
2, East Troy; 7-3; 2
3, Little Chute; 13-0; 4
4, Wales Kettle Moraine Luth.; 10-6; 3
5, Wisconsin Lutheran; 14-3; 5
6, Appleton Xavier; 16-8; 6
7, Merrill; 24-6; 8
8, Mosinee; 20-5; HM
9, University School of Milw.; 10-0; 7
10, Luxemburg-Casco; 12-9; 9
Honorable mention: Chilton (11-3): Lake Mills (10-2); Lakeside Lutheran (10-8); West Salem (13-4); Plymouth (10-4).
DIVISION 3
Rank, school; W-L; LW
1, Stratford; 24-0; 1
2, La Crosse Aquinas; 15-1; 2
3, Hartland Lake Country Luth.; 11-7; 3
4, Waterloo; 9-5; 3
5, Fall Creek; 17-2; 5
6, Colfax; 10-5; 6
7, Cuba City; 10-3; HM
8, Grantsburg; 11-3; 8
9, Oostburg; 10-4; 10
10, Crivitz; 12-4; 9
Honorable mention: Oconto (13-5); Eau Claire Regis (8-2); Brillion (14-2); Brodhead (8-3); Howards Grove (10-4).
DIVISION 4
Rank, school; W-L; LW
1, Clayton; 10-1; 1
2, Wausau Newman; 14-5; 2
3, River Ridge; 9-0; 4
4, Randolph; 7-4; 5
5, Burlington Catholic Central; 12-5; 6
6, Mercer; 14-3; 8
7, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 4-6; 3
8, Hilbert; 10-4; 9
9, Prentice; 14-4; 7
10, Benton; 10-0; UR
Honorable mention: Marshfield Columbus (8-3); Riverdale (5-4); Black Hawk (6-1); Royall (7-5); Washburn (5-1).