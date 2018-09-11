Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep girls volleyball: Waunakee's Lexi Langendorf and Kiana Schmitt
Buy Now

Waunakee's Lexi Langendorf (10), left, and Kiana Schmitt (17) puts up a block in the third set of a Badger North Conference girls volleyball match at DeForest High School on Sept. 6.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Still unbeaten, the Waunakee girls volleyball team marched up one place to the No. 6 position in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 state rankings.

Also this week, Sun Prairie (18-2) and Watertown (13-2) appeared in the rankings, earning honorable mention. Hartland Arrowhead (21-3) supplanted Neenah (16-3) in the No. 1 spot in Division 1, with the Rockets dropping to fourth place.

In Division 2, East Troy (7-3) held firm at No. 2 in this week’s vote of statewide coaches, again trailing Waukesha Catholic Memorial (15-1). Lake Mills (10-2) and Lakeside Lutheran (10-8) earned honorable mention.

In Division 3, Waterloo (9-5) slipped to No. 4, replaced by Hartland Lake Country Lutheran (11-7) in the No. 3 spot. Stratford (24-0) held its No. 1 ranking. Cuba City (10-3) jumped from honorable mention status to No. 7, and Brodhead (8-3) earned honorable mention.

In Division 4, River Ridge (9-0) moved up one place to No. 3, and Randolph (7-4) climbed one place to No. 4. Benton (10-0), previously unranked, jumped to the No. 10 spot, and Riverdale (5-4), Black Hawk (6-1) and Royall (7-5) earned honorable mention. Clayton (10-1) kept its No. 1 spot.

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

Rank, school; W-L; LW

1, Hartland Arrowhead; 21-3; 2

2, Milw. Divine Savior; 13-2; 8

3, River Falls; 12-0; 5

4, Neenah; 16-3; 1

5, Burlington; 19-3; 4

6, Waunakee; 18-0; 7

7, Oconomowoc; 11-2; 3

8, Mukwonago; 12-3; 6

9, Appleton North; 12-6; HM

10, Brookfield Central; 11-6; HM

Honorable mention: Sun Prairie (18-2); Watertown (13-2); Westosha Central (13-5); Cedarburg (9-3); Stevens Point (19-1).

DIVISION 2

Rank, school; W-L; LW

1, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; 15-1; 1

2, East Troy; 7-3; 2

3, Little Chute; 13-0; 4

4, Wales Kettle Moraine Luth.; 10-6; 3

5, Wisconsin Lutheran; 14-3; 5

6, Appleton Xavier; 16-8; 6

7, Merrill; 24-6; 8

8, Mosinee; 20-5; HM

9, University School of Milw.; 10-0; 7

10, Luxemburg-Casco; 12-9; 9

Honorable mention: Chilton (11-3): Lake Mills (10-2); Lakeside Lutheran (10-8); West Salem (13-4); Plymouth (10-4).

DIVISION 3

Rank, school; W-L; LW

1, Stratford; 24-0; 1

2, La Crosse Aquinas; 15-1; 2

3, Hartland Lake Country Luth.; 11-7; 3

4, Waterloo; 9-5; 3

5, Fall Creek; 17-2; 5

6, Colfax; 10-5; 6

7, Cuba City; 10-3; HM

8, Grantsburg; 11-3; 8

9, Oostburg; 10-4; 10

10, Crivitz; 12-4; 9

Honorable mention: Oconto (13-5); Eau Claire Regis (8-2); Brillion (14-2); Brodhead (8-3); Howards Grove (10-4).

DIVISION 4

Rank, school; W-L; LW

1, Clayton; 10-1; 1

2, Wausau Newman; 14-5; 2

3, River Ridge; 9-0; 4

4, Randolph; 7-4; 5

5, Burlington Catholic Central; 12-5; 6

6, Mercer; 14-3; 8

7, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 4-6; 3

8, Hilbert; 10-4; 9

9, Prentice; 14-4; 7

10, Benton; 10-0; UR

Honorable mention: Marshfield Columbus (8-3); Riverdale (5-4); Black Hawk (6-1); Royall (7-5); Washburn (5-1).

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky

