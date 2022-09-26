 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get to know Middleton volleyball player Sierra Pertzborn, a University of Toledo recruit

Sierra Pertzborn photo

Middleton senior Sierra Pertzborn, a middle blocker/right-side hitter for the Cardinals' girls volleyball team.

 Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Middleton senior Sierra Pertzborn discusses her volleyball career and what it's like to be the daughter of the football coach on Sept. 22 at Middleton High School. 

Middleton senior Sierra Pertzborn is one of the leaders of the defending Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals’ front-row attack.

The 6-foot-3 Pertzborn, a middle blocker and right-side hitter, has verbally committed to NCAA Division I University of Toledo for volleyball.

Teammates Jordan LaScala (UW-Milwaukee) and Evin Jordee (St. Peter's University in New Jersey) have also verbally committed to Division I programs.

Middleton and Verona currently are leading the Big Eight girls volleyball standings.

Pertzborn was a first-team all-conference selection in girls volleyball in the Big Eight last season after leading Middleton in blocks and hitting percentage.

She was an honorable-mention choice on the State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls volleyball team.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

