Get to know Middleton volleyball player Sierra Pertzborn, a University of Toledo recruit

Middleton senior Sierra Pertzborn is one of the leaders of the defending Big Eight Conference champion Cardinals’ front-row attack.

The 6-foot-3 Pertzborn, a middle blocker and right-side hitter, has verbally committed to NCAA Division I University of Toledo for volleyball.

Teammates Jordan LaScala (UW-Milwaukee) and Evin Jordee (St. Peter's University in New Jersey) have also verbally committed to Division I programs.

Middleton and Verona currently are leading the Big Eight girls volleyball standings.

Pertzborn was a first-team all-conference selection in girls volleyball in the Big Eight last season after leading Middleton in blocks and hitting percentage.

She was an honorable-mention choice on the State Journal’s 2021 All-Area girls volleyball team.