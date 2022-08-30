Get to know Madison Memorial senior Rowan Schreiber, an NJIT volleyball recruit

Rowan Schreiber, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, is eager for her senior season with the Madison Memorial girls volleyball team.

There are changes afoot at Memorial – a new girls volleyball coach in Seghan Northey, plenty of renovations to the building and a new name for the school, Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

But Schreiber remains a mainstay on the court for the Spartans and said she believes the Spartans will challenge rivals Middleton and Verona for a top spot in the Big Eight Conference this season.

Schreiber, as a junior, was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight. She was on the team as a freshman but Memorial didn’t play during her sophomore season due to the Madison School District’s stance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schreiber has verbally committed to the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey, where she plans to compete in women’s volleyball for the NCAA Division I program and is interested in studying digital design.