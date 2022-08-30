 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get to know Madison Memorial senior Rowan Schreiber, an NJIT volleyball recruit

Rowan Schreiber of Madison Memorial girls volleyball photo

Madison Memorial senior middle blocker Rowan Schreiber 

 Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Rowan Schreiber, a 6-foot-4 middle blocker, is eager for her senior season with the Madison Memorial girls volleyball team.

There are changes afoot at Memorial – a new girls volleyball coach in Seghan Northey, plenty of renovations to the building and a new name for the school, Vel Phillips Memorial High School.

But Schreiber remains a mainstay on the court for the Spartans and said she believes the Spartans will challenge rivals Middleton and Verona for a top spot in the Big Eight Conference this season.

Schreiber, as a junior, was an honorable-mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight. She was on the team as a freshman but Memorial didn’t play during her sophomore season due to the Madison School District’s stance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schreiber has verbally committed to the New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, New Jersey, where she plans to compete in women’s volleyball for the NCAA Division I program and is interested in studying digital design.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Get to know Madison Memorial senior middle blocker Rowan Schreiber

