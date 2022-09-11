 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Get to know Madison Edgewood's Addie Schmotzer, a St. Thomas volleyball recruit

Addie Schmotzer Madison Edgewood photo

Madison Edgewood senior middle blocker Addie Schmotzer 

 Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal

Madison Edgewood senior middle blocker Addie Schmotzer stands tall in coach Eliza Johnson’s lineup for the Crusaders’ girls volleyball team.

The 6-foot-2 Schmotzer has been a four-year starter for the Crusaders, Johnson said.

Schmotzer was a second-team all-conference selection in the Badger West Conference last season. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team for Division 2 last year.

Schmotzer has verbally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plans to play volleyball there. St. Thomas is an NCAA Division I program.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

