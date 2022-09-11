Get to know Madison Edgewood's Addie Schmotzer, a St. Thomas volleyball recruit

Schmotzer was a second-team all-conference selection in the Badger West Conference last season. She was an honorable-mention choice on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association All-State team for Division 2 last year.
Schmotzer has verbally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plans to play volleyball there. St. Thomas is an NCAA Division I program.
