Ben White is returning to coaching at Middleton.

White, the former longtime boys volleyball coach at Middleton, will return to lead the girls volleyball program as coach during the 2023-24 school year, athletic director Jamie Sims said Tuesday.

White served as the Cardinals’ boys coach for 19 years and was with the program for 24 years. Middleton made 11 WIAA state tournament appearances in White’s tenure as head coach.

White said he accepted the job Tuesday. He wanted to get back on the sidelines. That desire received a spark when he was back in the gym last summer after Marquette University women's volleyball coach Ryan Theis invited White to help coach at a team camp, said White, who also did some club coaching.

"I missed coaching," White said Wednesday. "That's the one aspect when I stepped away, (coaching) was a big part of my life. I had been coaching the boys at Middleton for more than 20 years."

White stepped down as the boys coach in 2020 when he added assistant athletic director duties to also being the activities director at Middleton, working with Sims, who had taken over as athletic director. White later left his Middleton job and took a job in 2022 with the American Cancer Society, where he now is an assistant director.

White was treated after receiving a lymphoma diagnosis in 2019 and said he has been in remission for three years.

"I think the timing is just right, personally, professional and health-wise, where everything is going well," White, 47, said.

Sims said White “comes with the experience and skillset to take our program to new heights. Coach White, during his previous years coaching, has the winningest records in program history and we are proud to have him coming back to take over our girls program.”

Maddie Vogel, who stepped down as girls volleyball coach after last season, led the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference championship and to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last fall.

Middleton defeated Waunakee 3-1 in the sectional final at Monona Grove High School to advance to state. Second-seeded and eventual Division 1 champion Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels defeated Middleton 3-0 in a Division 1 quarterfinal match at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

"I want to help grow the program from the success they had last season," White said.

Sims also said Henry Johnson, a former collegiate player for Grinnell College, was hired as Middleton’s boys tennis coach.

Middleton advanced to the state semifinals at the WIAA Division 1 team tournament, defeating Menomonee Falls in the quarterfinals prior to falling to Neenah in the semifinals.

Tony Mirasola had been the boys tennis coach.

Middleton also has been conducting a football coaching search and has narrowed the search, with a hire possibly occurring as soon as next week, Sims said.

Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn, who had been the coach since 2019, resigned in January, citing personal reasons.

He resigned amid an investigation by the school district and Middleton Police Department into allegations “regarding student-to-student conduct” within the Cardinals’ football program.

Middleton police didn’t arrest anyone following an investigation of allegations of harassment between students in the Middleton football program. Authorities turned over the findings to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.