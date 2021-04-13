Ex-Middleton volleyball star Molly (Toon) Lillard dies in apparent murder-suicide in Arizona

According to the Arizona Republic newspaper report, Royce Lillard III of Scottsdale, who was suspected of fatally shooting his wife, barricaded himself in his home and was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Police responded to a shooting in east Scottsdale at around 5 p.m. Sunday and found a woman with gunshot wounds in front of a house. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the report.

Police said the shooter, who was the victim's husband, went back inside the house.

Police weren’t able to communicate with the husband, according to the police release. When a SWAT team went inside the home at around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, officers discovered the husband had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the report.

The couple's 8-month-old child also was present during the shooting, but was not injured and is currently in the care of family, according to the report.

