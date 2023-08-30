SUN PRAIRIE — Ethan Frank's decision to switch from his prior fall sport of cross country to boys volleyball was "a quick one."

The junior has been playing volleyball since fifth grade and has found success playing at a national level, which he is excited to bring to Sun Prairie boys volleyball.

"I love this sport, I love the grind, I love the guys I play with and I've never found a better community than this, so it wasn't a hard decision to make," Frank said.

He played for Milwaukee Volleyball Club's Sydney team, which placed top 20 at nationals this year. Frank also played in the USA Volleyball All-Star Championships this summer for the Wisconsin high-performance team.

Frank made it to sectionals in cross country last fall and finished 37th out of 81 participants with a time of 18 minutes, 50.2 seconds. Frank said the endurance and mental strength needed as a distance runner will be helpful moving forward.

"Even when you're struggling and going through that pain and hardship, you must keep pushing, so I think that's really helped going into my volleyball career," Frank said.

With his volleyball background, the 6-foot-3 Frank has become an immediate leader for Sun Prairie United. Frank, who attends Sun Prairie West High School, can lead with his play from the outside hitter position as he possesses a heavy arm swing and good court awareness.

However, he's more focused on doing the little things that build a team, like meeting after each point.

"The community and family behind the sport is important because we are a first-year program, so it's good that we go out and be competitive but at the same time if we're having fun we can build off that," Frank said.

Coach Ethan Hughes will aid Frank in developing this fun-filled environment. Hughes was an assistant coach at Madison Memorial for the last three seasons and coaches club volleyball for Madison Elite.

Both Frank and Hughes have goals of winning conference games in the team's inaugural season. Hughes was optimistic with the progression of Sun Prairie United's communication and chemistry in scrimmages last week.

"It's very early but I think that we can bring it from the service line, obviously we're going to work on other things throughout the season but we got a good base for a first-year program," Hughes said. "The guys have all played together and know each other, so what we're building here is already taking shape."

How competitive Sun Prairie United was against other Madison-area schools was a surprise to many because others didn’t expect much from a first-year team.

“I think people are going to continue to be surprised but they’re also going to see that team leadership, community and how good of a sport it is,” Frank said.

In December 2022, the Sun Prairie School Board approved the creation of the Sun Prairie United boys volleyball team, a co-op between Sun Prairie West and Sun Prairie East that brought boys volleyball to the high school level.

It gave Frank, who wants to play volleyball at the collegiate level, a chance to play year-round and improve his recruitment opportunities.

“Believe it or not there’s a lot of guys playing volleyball in this country now, so there’s not that many opportunities to play in college,” Frank said. “So to make a collegiate level team you really need to sell yourself and you can’t just be a baller on the court, you need attributes off the court.”

