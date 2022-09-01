Big Eight high school boys volleyball favorite, contenders and things to know

Albeit the lone high school boys volleyball conference in the area, the Big Eight has been plenty competitive over the last half-decade.

One team has stood out above the rest: Middleton. The Cardinals look poised to make another league title run but the road back to the top could be bumpier than past years with a number of other contenders emerging.

Here's what to watch for this season.

Who’s in it: Beloit Memorial, Fort Atkinson, Madison East, Madison Edgewood/Country Day, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton.

Favorite: Middleton. Following three straight conference championships, the Cardinals remain the favorites to repeat under coach Rob Kleinschmidt. Middleton, which fell to Kettle Moraine in the sectional finals, must replace a pair of first-team all-league picks, including Big Eight Player of the Year Cole Sweitzer. Kleinschmidt will turn to seniors Kaden Fosdick and Ben Heise to help take over after the pair earned second-team all-conference recognition. Also back is senior setter/libero Alex Heuer and junior setter Brody Stuttgen.

Contenders: Madison Memorial, Madison Edgewood/Country Day. Even while playing a number of underclassmen last season, the Spartans finished runner-up behind the Cardinals. Coach Erik Peterson, who was named the league’s coach of the year, thinks that experience can help them once again challenge for the Big Eight’s top spot. Senior outside hitter Ben Krumbach and junior libero Dawson Joe will help lead the charge after earning honorable mention all-conference honors. Along with the Spartans, Edgewood/Country Day could make the push for the conference title a three-horse race. The Crusaders will be led by senior outside hitter Max Levihn-Karls, an honorable mention pick.

Things to know: No other area team brings back an all-conference pick. It’s the biggest challenge for Madison West and coach Karl Hubbard, who must replace six starters among nine seniors. Hubbard also said the schedule will mostly comprise road games due to construction at Stevens gym. … Madison East must replace eight seniors but return three seniors and sophomore Shadavien Johnson.