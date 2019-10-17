The Verona girls volleyball team, which won the Big Eight Conference dual season with a 9-0 record, has earned the No. 1 seed for the Big Eight tournament Saturday at Janesville Parker.
Sun Prairie (8-1) will be the No. 2 seed, Janesville Parker (7-2) the third seed and Middleton (5-4) the fourth seed.
Pool play begins at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Pool A includes No. 1 Verona (9-0), No. 4 Middleton (5-4), No. 5 Madison Memorial (5-4), No. 8 Madison La Follette (3-6) and No. 9 Madison East (1-8).
Pool B includes No. 2 Sun Prairie (8-1), No. 3 Janesville Parker (7-2), No. 6 Janesville Craig (4-5), No. 7 Beloit Memorial (3-6), No. 10 Madison West (0-10).
The top two teams from each pool advance to the championship bracket semifinals. The Pool A winner meets the Pool B second-place team and the Pool B winner meets the Pool A second-place team.
The title match and third-place match follow. Fifth-place, seventh-place and ninth-place matches also will be contested.
After pool play, there will be a 30-minute break. Bracket play is scheduled for the afternoon.
All matches will be best two of three to 25 (no cap). The third game will be played only if necessary and will be played to 15 (no cap).
Admission for spectators is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Concessions are scheduled to be available.