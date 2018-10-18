MCFARLAND — Trish Fortune watched as the McFarland girls volleyball team’s second-set lead narrowed to two points Thursday night and decided a timeout was in order.
Fortune, in her 18th year as McFarland’s coach, had a message for the Spartans and also a strategic directive: Look for senior right-side hitter Ashley East once play resumed against Wisconsin Dells.
“Ashley is our go-to,” Fortune said. “I just kind of reminded them, ‘Hey, you guys, there is no one better; there is no one better than you guys here in this gym tonight. You need to go out there with confidence and know we have a two-point lead. Let’s get a good pass. … Let’s go to Ashley, get a sideout and go back (to serve).’ ”
The host Spartans handled the serve and junior setter Lizzy Fortune — the coach’s daughter — made a good pass to East. The 6-foot left-hander delivered a kill that provided a three-point cushion at 19-16 and temporarily quelled Wisconsin Dells’ comeback.
“It’s definitely a momentum-changer,” East said.
East, who had a match-high 18 kills, often was called on at key moments during top-seeded McFarland’s 25-20, 26-24, 25-16 victory over eighth-seeded Wisconsin Dells in a WIAA Division 2 girls volleyball regional semifinal.
“Our mentality at that point was all we have to do is go to the basics of one pass, one set and one good swing over,” East said. “That also is trusting your teammates and knowing they will be there for you. I would like to say I am a go-to (player). … It’s a matter of not caring what I did the last point, but being aggressive at the time and being there for my teammates.”
McFarland (27-9), which finished third in the Rock Valley Conference, advanced to Saturday night’s regional final and will host fifth-seeded Mount Horeb. Wisconsin Dells, the South Central Conference champion, finished 20-15.
Wisconsin Dells coach Tami Janke said her team prepared for East, but the Chiefs hadn’t seen a crafty, hard-hitting, left-handed right-side hitter with such a variety of shots.
“That is a big factor,” Janke said. “That is what makes them a little different, (and) better than other teams because most teams don’t have that strong right side and your defense is coordinated for an outside hitter.
“I thought we did a nice job managing it, but it did work us a little more than what we are used to. … She’s a good ballplayer. She has a lot of ball control. She knows right where she wants to play that ball and she’s strong. She got a little more creative and we got a little more tired.”
McFarland senior outside hitter Izzy Grassl added 11 kills, while Lizzy Fortune totaled 35 assists. Sisters Lizzy and Maddy Fortune, who’s a freshman, and juniors Erin Eggers and Peyton Witt proved to be tough servers, which, at times, forced the Chiefs out of system.
Trish Fortune said she doesn’t find it difficult to coach her daughters, finding a balance on the court and at home.
“I think they help the chemistry of our team,” the coach said. “We have mutual respect. We have the coaching and playing that goes on in the gym and we have the mother-daughter relationship at home. I think we have honored that really well.”
Seniors Katelyn Meister and Jamie Pfeifer led Wisconsin Dells with six kills apiece, while middle hitters Pfeifer and Grace Myklebust had four and three blocks, respectively.
“We were prepared for their big block,” Trish Fortune said. “We knew that’s what their strength was. We knew we hadn’t seen a block like that coming in yet this season. I think we approached that pretty well and we didn’t get nervous about their block. They are a good team.”
Wisconsin Dells 20 24 16
McFarland 25 26 25
WISCONSIN DELLS (leaders): Kills – Meister 6, Pfeifer 6. Blocks – Pfeifer 4. Aces – Flock 2. Assists – Tourdot 8. Digs – Hickey 14.
MCFARLAND: Kills – East 18, Grassl 11. Blocks – Crull 1, Persike 1, East 1, Hildebrandt 1. Aces – Eggers 2. Assists – L. Fortune 35. Digs – Eggers 17.