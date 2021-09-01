 Skip to main content
Area girls volleyball teams abundant in Division 2 state rankings
Edgewood senior Lauren Hazelett warms up during practice at Edgewood High School in Madison, Wis., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Four area girls volleyball teams were ranked among the top seven teams in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.

Madison Edgewood led area teams, ranked second in Division 2. Sauk Prairie was third, McFarland fifth and Lakeside Lutheran sixth. Mount Horeb earned honorable-mention recognition.

Luxemburg-Casco was No. 1 in Division 2.

Waterloo was ranked fourth in Division 3. Howards Grove was top-ranked.

Appleton North was No. 1 in Division 1. No area teams were ranked in Division 1.

Burlington Catholic Central was No. 1 in Division 4.

High school girls volleyball preview: 3 things you need to know this season

In the region, Monticello received honorable-mention recognition.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION

WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

DIVISION 1

1, Appleton North; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4, Oconomowoc; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine; 6, Germantown; 7, River Falls; 8, Kimberly; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, Burlington 5-2.

Honorable mention – Sussex Hamilton; Holmen; Hartford; Kaukauna; Wisconsin Lutheran.

DIVISION 2

1, Luxemburg-Casco; 2, Madison Edgewood; 3, Sauk Prairie; 4, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran; 5, McFarland; 6, Lakeside Lutheran; 7, Pewaukee; 8, Freedom; 9, Bloomer; 10, Green Bay Notre Dame.

Honorable mention – Mosinee; Appleton Xavier; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Mount Horeb; Winneconne.

DIVISION 3

1, Howards Grove; 2, Fall Creek; 3, Hartland Lake County Lutheran; 4, Waterloo; 5, Oconto; 6, Randolph; 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; 8, Laconia; 9, Brodhead; 10, Grantsburg.

Honorable mention – La Crosse Aquinas; Colfax; Racine Prairie School; Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Kenosha Christian Life.

DIVISION 4

1, Burlington Catholic Central; 2, Turtle Lake; 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 4, Three Lakes; 5, Prentice; 6, Potosi; 7, Hillsboro; 8, Niagara; 9, Athens; 10, South Shore.

Honorable mention – Royall; Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran; Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian; Monticello.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

