Area girls volleyball teams abundant in Division 2 state rankings

Four area girls volleyball teams were ranked among the top seven teams in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings.
Madison Edgewood led area teams, ranked second in Division 2. Sauk Prairie was third, McFarland fifth and Lakeside Lutheran sixth. Mount Horeb earned honorable-mention recognition.
Luxemburg-Casco was No. 1 in Division 2.
Waterloo was ranked fourth in Division 3. Howards Grove was top-ranked.
The Crusaders won the WIAA 2 sectional final, but then had to withdraw prior to the state tournament. Said Ally Barth: "It definitely was hard. … But we are ready to get back. We are so ready.”
Appleton North was No. 1 in Division 1. No area teams were ranked in Division 1.
Burlington Catholic Central was No. 1 in Division 4.
In the region, Monticello received honorable-mention recognition.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
DIVISION 1
1, Appleton North; 2, Brookfield Central; 3, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels; 4, Oconomowoc; 5, Wales Kettle Moraine; 6, Germantown; 7, River Falls; 8, Kimberly; 9, Hartland Arrowhead; 10, Burlington 5-2.
Honorable mention – Sussex Hamilton; Holmen; Hartford; Kaukauna; Wisconsin Lutheran.
DIVISION 2
1, Luxemburg-Casco; 2, Madison Edgewood; 3, Sauk Prairie; 4, Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran; 5, McFarland; 6, Lakeside Lutheran; 7, Pewaukee; 8, Freedom; 9, Bloomer; 10, Green Bay Notre Dame.
Honorable mention – Mosinee; Appleton Xavier; Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran; Mount Horeb; Winneconne.
DIVISION 3
1, Howards Grove; 2, Fall Creek; 3, Hartland Lake County Lutheran; 4, Waterloo; 5, Oconto; 6, Randolph; 7, Jackson Living Word Lutheran; 8, Laconia; 9, Brodhead; 10, Grantsburg.
Honorable mention – La Crosse Aquinas; Colfax; Racine Prairie School; Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Kenosha Christian Life.
DIVISION 4
1, Burlington Catholic Central; 2, Turtle Lake; 3, Chippewa Falls McDonell; 4, Three Lakes; 5, Prentice; 6, Potosi; 7, Hillsboro; 8, Niagara; 9, Athens; 10, South Shore.
Honorable mention – Royall; Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran; Marshfield Columbus Catholic; Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian; Monticello.
High school girls volleyball preview: Sauk Prairie's Aida Shadewald headlines 10 players you need to know this season
Ella DeNoyer, sr., Lakeside Lutheran
DeNoyer, a middle hitter who’s a four-year starter, was an honorable-mention pick on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 All-State team for the fall 2020 season for Lakeside Lutheran, which finished as WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood
North Dakota State commit Barth, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020. She helped the Crusaders win a sectional title last year, but Edgewood withdrew prior to the state tournament due to health protocols with the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Natalie Ring, sr., Madison Edgewood
Marquette commit Ring, a 6-1 outside hitter, was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 2 All-State team for fall, 2020, for Edgewood’s sectional champion and state qualifier (prior to withdrawing).
Maddy Fortune, sr., McFarland
Fortune directs the Spartans’ attack from her setter position. The senior, who has committed to UW-Stevens Point, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA All-State team for the WIAA’s 2021 alternate fall season last spring. McFarland reached the Division 1 state semifinals in the alternate fall season.
Avery Pennekamp, sr., McFarland
Pennekamp, a six-rotation hitter, was a second-team choice on the WVCA All-State team for the alternate fall season in the spring spring as McFarland advanced to play eventual champion Appleton North in the state semifinals.
Alia Schlimgen, sr., Sauk Prairie
South Dakota State commit Schlimgen, a libero and defensive standout, was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season for state qualifier Sauk Prairie. She’s seeking to reach 1,000 career digs despite missing her sophomore season with a torn ACL.
Aida Shadewald, sr., Sauk Prairie
Wright State commit Shadewald, an outside hitter, was a first-team pick on the WVCA Division 1 All-State team for the fall 2020 season when Sauk Prairie advanced to the Division 1 state semifinals.
Claudia Bobb, sr., Verona
Bobb, an outside hitter, is planning to attend Southern Illinois next year, according to Verona coach Jillian Bauer.
Delaney McIntosh, sr., Verona
McIntosh, an outside hitter planning to attend Colorado State next year, and Bobb will look to lead Verona to a top spot in the Big Eight Conference.
Michaela Riege, sr., Waterloo
Riege, a libero, was an honorable-mention selection on the WVCA Division 3 All-State team for the fall, 2020, season. She’s approaching the school record for digs for Waterloo, which finished as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up in fall 2020.