All-state girls volleyball: Sun Prairie senior Payton Addink earns unanimous first-team honors

Sun Prairie senior Payton Addink was a unanimous pick to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association spring 2021 all-state first team, the association announced Monday.

Addink, a 6-foot, 1-inch senior outside hitter, led the Cardinals with 163 kills and 22 service aces and added 125 digs and five blocks. The Cardinals went 10-4 and lost in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal to eventual runner-up Manitowoc.

Addink, who was the only area player to make the 10-player first team, will play in the fall at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Leading the second team were Sun Prairie senior Maggie Allaman and McFarland junior Avery Pennekamp.

Allaman, a 5-11 senior middle blocker who will play at the University of St. Thomas in the fall, scored 107 kills, six aces, 25 digs and 20.5 blocks for the Cardinals.

Pennekamp, a 5-11 junior outside hitter, led the Spartans to a 12-3 record in a season that ended with a loss to eventual champion Appleton North in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal. Pennekamp totaled 144 kills, 11 service aces, 99 digs and 6.5 blocks for the Spartans.