All-state girls volleyball: Sun Prairie senior Payton Addink earns unanimous first-team honors

Sun Prairie senior Payton Addink was a unanimous pick to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association spring 2021 all-state first team, the association announced Monday.
Addink, a 6-foot, 1-inch senior outside hitter, led the Cardinals with 163 kills and 22 service aces and added 125 digs and five blocks. The Cardinals went 10-4 and lost in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal to eventual runner-up Manitowoc.
Addink, who was the only area player to make the 10-player first team, will play in the fall at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Leading the second team were Sun Prairie senior Maggie Allaman and McFarland junior Avery Pennekamp.
Allaman, a 5-11 senior middle blocker who will play at the University of St. Thomas in the fall, scored 107 kills, six aces, 25 digs and 20.5 blocks for the Cardinals.
Pennekamp, a 5-11 junior outside hitter, led the Spartans to a 12-3 record in a season that ended with a loss to eventual champion Appleton North in a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal. Pennekamp totaled 144 kills, 11 service aces, 99 digs and 6.5 blocks for the Spartans.
Two other players from McFarland, juniors Maddy Fortune and Hannah Rounds, earned honorable mention. Fortune, a 5-9 setter, totaled 381 assists, 26 service aces, 91 digs and nine blocks. Rounds, a 5-10 right-side player, posted totals of 67 kills, 14 service aces, 45 digs and 10 blocks.
From Whitewater, senior Emma Bullis made the first team, sophomore Kendyl Kilar made the second team and senior Cora Linos earned honorable mention.
From the region, Brodhead was represented by sophomore Abbie Dix, a second-team pick, and sophomore Alexis Kammerer, an honorable mention pick. The Cardinals went 12-4 and earned state runner-up honors in Division 2, falling to Washburn in the state final.
Also earning honorable mention were Royall senior Emma Gruen and freshman Marah Gruen, and Cuba City junior Hailey Stich.
WISCONSIN VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 SPRING ALL-STATE TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Payton Addink, sr., Sun Prairie (unanimous); Brooke Bolwerk, sr., Appleton North (unanimous); Brianna Cantrell, jr., Appleton North (unanimous); Ella Demetrician, fr., Appleton North (unanimous); Kiersten Kraus, sr., Neenah (unanimous); Madisen Miller, jr., Appleton North (unanimous); Mary Satori, jr., Manitowoc (unanimous); Emma Bullis, sr., Whitewater; Kennedy Martin, so., De Pere; Bella Van Lannen, jr., Appleton North.
SECOND TEAM
Maggie Allaman, sr., Sun Prairie; Elizabeth Binder, sr., Sheboygan North; Lauren Borchardt, sr., Manitowoc; Abbie Dix, so., Brodhead; Kyla Dunaway, so., Kimberly; Kendyl Kilar, so., Whitewater; Ellie Kline, jr., Holmen; Rachel Mueller, sr., Oshkosh West; Avery Pennekamp, jr., McFarland; Lily Wheeler, sr., Washburn.
HONORABLE MENTION
Raegan Boe, sr., Holmen; Brenna Bruchert, jr., Eau Claire Memorial; Kailey Ertel, sr., Wonewoc-Center; Maddy Fortune, jr., McFarland; Emma Gruen, sr., Royall; Marah Gruen, fr., Royall; Natalie Johanknecht, sr., Oshkosh West; Tess Johnson, sr., Riverdale; Alexis Kammerer, so., Brodhead; Kellyn Kennedy, sr., Appleton East; Cora Linos, sr., Whitewater; Cadence Maxfield, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Berkley Mischler, jr., Appleton North; Grace Parret, sr., Green Bay Preble; Hannah Rounds, jr., McFarland; Hailey Stich, jr., Cuba City; Olivia Sullivan, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Claire Swoboda, sr., Manitowoc; Amber Vande Hei, sr., Green Bay Preble; Randi Wellhoefer, sr., Oshkosh West; Caitlin Wheeler, sr., Washburn; Morgan Yenter, sr., Oshkosh West.
2021 ALL-STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Division 1: Payton Addink, sr., OH, Sun Prairie; Brooke Bolwerk, sr., S, Appleton North; Lauren Borchardt, sr., OH, Manitowoc; Brianna Cantrell, jr., OH, Appleton North; Ella Demetrician, fr., OH, Appleton North; Mary Satori, Jr., OH, Manitowoc; Avery Pennekamp, Jr., OH, McFarland.
Division 2: Abbie Dix, so., MH, Brodhead; Emma Gruen, sr., OH, Royall; Riley Johnson, sr., S, Washburn; Alexis Kammerer, so., S, Brodhead; Caitlin Wheeler, sr., OH, Washburn; Lily Wheeler, sr., MH, Washburn.