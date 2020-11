All-state girls volleyball: Sauk's Aida Shadewald named to Division 1 first team

Junior Aida Shadewald of WIAA Division 1 state semifinalist Sauk Prairie was named a first-team All-State player by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

The WVCA released separate all-state lists for each of the WIAA’s four divisions.

Also in Division 1, Sauk Prairie senior Olivia Breunig and junior Alia Schlimgen earned honorable mention.

Shadewald, Breunig and Schlimgen led the Eagles (23-6) on a Cinderella run to the final four of the state tournament field. With head coach Amy Schlimgen at home, quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure, the Eagles marched past Watertown, 2019 state runner-up Oconomowoc and 2019 state champion Hartland Arrowhead in regional play.

Sauk Prairie then beat Slinger and Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran to make state, but lost to eventual champion Sussex Hamilton in a semifinal.

Shadewald, a 6-foot outside hitter, finished the season with 370 kills, 314 digs and 43 service aces on the season. Breunig, a 5-5 setter, totaled 370 assists, 177 digs and 200 kills, along with 41 aces. Schlimgen, a 5-5 libero, led the Eagles with 427 digs and 60 service aces.