Libero Dylan Griffith of Middleton was one of three Cardinals named to the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association’s all-state first team, released Tuesday.
Griffith, a 5-foot, 11-inch senior, recorded 365 digs, 53 assists and 47 service aces in 102 sets as the Cardinals (35-6) earned the No. 3 state ranking and advanced to the quarterfinal round of the WIAA state tournament.
Middleton’s Parker Van Buren, a 6-6 junior outside hitter, made the second team. He played in 89 sets and had 335 kills at a .395 attack percentage, with 23 aces, 132 digs and 29 blocks.
Madison East senior middle/outside hitter Sam Heiman was named to the second team, and was the only Big Eight Conference player not from Middleton to be honored.
Cardinals senior Eagan Peters-Michaud, a 6-foot outside hitter, earned honorable mention after playing in 102 sets and totaling 370 kills at a .253 percentage, with 43 aces, 183 digs and 35.5 blocks.
Bryce Behrendt, a senior outside hitter from WIAA state champion Germantown, was named the state Player of the Year, and Matt Seidl, coach of the runner-up Kimberly Papermakers, earned Coach of the Year honors.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
WISCONSIN BOYS VOLLEYBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2018 ALL-STATE TEAM
Player of the Year: Bryce Behrendt, sr., outside hitter, Germantown
Coach of the Year: Matt Seidl, Kimberly
FIRST TEAM
Mitch Geiger, sr., outside hitter, Muskego
Dylan Griffith, sr., libero, Middleton
Landon Krause, jr., outside hitter, Kimberly
Carter Schmidt, sr., opposite, Germantown
Luke Taylor, sr., middle hitter, Germantown
Brian Voight, sr., setter, New Berlin
SECOND TEAM
Sam Heiman, sr., middle/outside hitter, Madison East
Nathan Klimisch, jr., opposite, Kenosha Indian Trail
Luigi Saraspe, sr., outside hitter, Franklin
Matthew Spellman, jr., outside hitter, Waukesha West
Ryan Tilkens, sr., middle hitter, Kaukauna
Parker Van Buren, jr., outside hitter, Middleton
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Joe Destefanis, sr., opposite, Milwaukee Marquette; David Markes, jr., middle hitter, Wauwatosa East; Merit Monogue, sr., outside hitter, Mukwonago; Tim Roddy, sr., setter, Cedarburg; Ben Serb, sr., middle hitter, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Malik Tiedt, sr., outside hitter, Burlington.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jack Carnahan, sr., opposite, New Berlin United; Jackson Carroll, sr., outside hitter, Mukwonago; Tommy Clausz, jr., middle hitter, Kimberly; Petar Durev, sr., middle hitter, New Berlin; Alex Freedy, jr., middle hitter, Brookfield East; Joe Freeman, sr., opposite, Wales Kettle Moraine; Matt Heidenrich, sr., setter, Glendale Nicolet; Kevin Kessel, sr., outside hitter, Wilmot; Trey Krause, sr., libero, Burlington; Jack Leininger, sr., libero, Germantown; Kevin Leslie, sr., setter, Racine Park; Matt Lucas, sr., opposite, Milwaukee Pius XI; Adam May, sr., libero, Racine St. Catherine’s; David Paul, jr., setter, Burlington; Eagan Peters-Michaud, sr., outside hitter, Middleton; Blake Schulz, sr., setter, Muskego; Reis Schweiner, sr., outside hitter, Kaukauna; Evan Solomon, sr., outside hitter, Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Nick Stachura, sr., setter, Kenosha Indian Trail; Hans Stelpflug, jr., setter, Germantown; Nolan Wollmer, jr., setter/opposite, Whitefish Bay.