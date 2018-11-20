Kiana Schmitt was an imposing presence in the middle of the Waunakee girls volleyball team’s potent attack, often demanding extra attention from the opposition block.
Schmitt, a 6-foot-3 senior middle hitter, used her talent and leadership skills to help lead coach Anne Denkert’s team to the Badger North Conference dual and tournament crowns.
The Warriors, hoping to make a repeat state appearance, reached the WIAA Division 1 sectional final this fall before falling to Sun Prairie.
Schmitt, who has signed with Creighton, was the Badger North player of the year and the only area selection on the Division 1 first team of the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.
Over the years, Schmitt increased her strength while getting comfortable with her height.
“When you have tall players like that, it takes them a while to develop all the coordination,” Denkert said during the season. “Then you’ve got to put strength behind it before it can truly come together. It just takes time.”
It has come together for Schmitt. Her performance this season led Schmitt to be named the Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls volleyball player of the year.
Coach of the Year
Sun Prairie’s T.J. Rantala was selected as the All-Area coach of the year after leading the Cardinals to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament — the only area team to reach state in any division.
Even though 10 seniors — including Claire Chaussee — departed from Sun Prairie’s sectional finalist last year, Rantala directed the Cardinals to the Big Eight Conference dual and tournament titles this season prior to reaching the state tournament.
Wisconsin State Journal/WisconsinPrepZone.com All-Area girls volleyball team
FIRST TEAM
Kiana Schmitt, sr., middle hitter, Waunakee – The 6-3 Schmitt was a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 all-state team. The Creighton commit was a unanimous first-team all-conference selection on the Badger North Conference team and was the league’s player of the year for the Warriors, who advanced to a sectional final.
Elise Goetzinger, jr., middle blocker, Mount Horeb – The 6-4 Goetzinger was a first-team selection on the WVCA Division 2 all-state team. Goetzinger, who has orally committed to Kentucky, was a Badger North first-team all-conference selection.
Brooke Mosher, so., setter/outside hitter, Waterloo – The 5-11 Mosher was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 3 all-state team. Mosher, who has orally committed to Illinois, was a unanimous choice on the Capitol South all-conference first team and was the league’s player of the year for the conference champion Pirates.
Bailey Neuberger, sr., outside hitter, Marshall – The 5-11 Neuberger was a first-team choice on the WVCA Division 3 all-state team. The Southern Illinois commit was a unanimous first-team selection in the Capitol South.
Karlie “K.J.” McNabb, jr., outside hitter, Sun Prairie – The 5-9 McNabb was a second-team selection on the WVCA Division 1 all-state team. McNabb, who has orally committed to Loyola of Chicago, was a first-team pick in the Big Eight Conference. The conference champion Cardinals advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, where McNabb was chosen for the Division 1 all-tournament team.
Ashley East, sr., right-side hitter, McFarland – The 6-0 East was a second-team pick on the WVCA Division 2 all-state team. The left-handed East was a first-team all-conference selection in the Rock Valley Conference for the Spartans, who reached a Division 2 sectional final.
Sheridan Dettmann, sr., libero, Watertown – Dettmann was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 all-state team. Dettmann was a first-team all-conference pick in the Badger South Conference for the league dual and tournament champion Goslings, who reached a Division 1 sectional final.
Milla Malik, jr., outside hitter, Waunakee -- The 5-11 Malik was an honorable-mention choice on the WVCA Division 1 all-state team. Malik, who has orally committed to the University of Buffalo, was a first-team selection in the Badger North.
SECOND TEAM
Sarah Malone, sr., Waunakee; Chloe Buescher, sr., Milton; Isabelle Schauer, jr., Watertown; Abbey Maier, sr., Madison Memorial; Morgan Jensen, sr., Sun Prairie; Ayona Johnson, sr., Madison La Follette; Sophee Mink, Sr., DeForest.
HONORABLE MENTION
Grace Mans, sr., Fort Atkinson; Kaleigh Roepke, sr., Waunakee; McKenna Warnock, sr., Monona Grove; Lily Welti, sr., Middleton; Amanda Carlson, sr., Janesville Craig; Hannah Flottmeyer, sr., Middleton; Amelia Hust, jr., Verona; Maddy Kelley, jr., Verona; Taylor Salmon, sr., Janesville Craig;
Tara Stauffacher, sr., Beaver Dam; Lia Kieck, sr., Baraboo; Hannah Wirag, sr., Stoughton; Bri Korducki, sr., Watertown; Ashlee Adler, jr., Wisconsin Heights; Rachael Heittola, sr., Belleville; Joslyn Wolff, so., Waterloo;
Ella Collins, jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Caroline Craig, jr., Madison Edgewood; Erin Eggers, jr., McFarland; Tienna Gruber, jr., River Valley; Ali Hoffman, jr., River Valley; Jadyn Holman, sr., Mount Horeb; Ashley Lange, sr., Mount Horeb; Anna Mueller, sr., Madison Edgewood; Natalie Ring, fr., Madison Edgewood;
Ally Goba, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Kaitlyn Shadoski, sr., Lakeside Lutheran, Grace Schopf, jr., Lake Mills; Carly Hirsch, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Sydney Lewellin, fr., Lake Mills, Amanda Miller, jr., Lodi.
Caelan Tourdot, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Jamie Pfeifer, sr., Wisconsin Dells; Jada Wood, jr., Wisconsin Heights; Sydney Gentilli, sr., Belleville; Emily Briehl, sr., River Valley; Cassidy Spies, jr., Jefferson; Kyla Lindsey, sr., Mineral Point.