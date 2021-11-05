After beating Pewaukee, McFarland girls volleyball turns attention to familiar foe for WIAA gold

“After the 2019 game, it’s like, ‘Let’s get that gold ball,’” Rounds said.

In the alternate season last spring, McFarland made it to state in Division 1.

Having that experience and knowing not to get too high or too low in situations was key for the McFarland players.

“I think it was evident on our side of the court that we didn’t get as necessarily frazzled in the first two sets,” Rounds said. “We came out swinging hard, passing well, setting well and I think it’s because we knew the environment.

“This morning, Maddy and I were talking to our underclassmen and saying like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s great. We have so much energy behind us. Be ready.’ Last night when we came into the gym, there were a few people who you could tell their eyes lit up and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a big stage.’ And it’s like, ‘Yes, embrace it.’”

The McFarland players embraced it all in its entirety.

“I think it helped a lot with nerves and like you could tell during our warmups we were all having fun dancing and stuff and just relaxed, which is huge to start the game with instead of (being) tense,” Maddy Fortune said. “It helps us keep our cool during the games.”