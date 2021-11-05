After beating Pewaukee, McFarland girls volleyball turns attention to familiar foe for WIAA gold

ASHWAUBENON – Act like you’ve been there before.
That proved to be an apt phrase for the McFarland girls volleyball team in the WIAA Division 2 state semifinals Friday afternoon at Resch Center.
Making its third straight appearance at state, the Spartans players were calm and collected when faced with adversity against third-seeded Pewaukee.
Second-seeded McFarland took the first two sets before getting some pushback. After losing the third set, McFarland closed out the fourth in pulling off a 25-16, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23 victory to earn a trip to the state title game Saturday.
“Just super proud of the resilience that the girls have shown,” McFarland coach Trish Fortune said. “In just looking at the stats here, we struggled a little bit with errors and Pewaukee used that to their advantage with our service errors. … Our girls didn’t back down and it’s kind of been the story of the season, they just are resilient. They don’t want to end their season and they are willing to do what it takes to win.”
McFarland will now face two-time defending Division 2 state champion Luxemburg-Casco (41-5) in the title match Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Current seniors Hannah Rounds, Maddy Fortune and Avery Pennekamp, as well as junior Gwen Crull, all were members of McFarland’s 2019 team that advanced to the state Division 2 title match. They lost in three sets.
“After the 2019 game, it’s like, ‘Let’s get that gold ball,’” Rounds said.
In the alternate season last spring, McFarland made it to state in Division 1.
Having that experience and knowing not to get too high or too low in situations was key for the McFarland players.
“I think it was evident on our side of the court that we didn’t get as necessarily frazzled in the first two sets,” Rounds said. “We came out swinging hard, passing well, setting well and I think it’s because we knew the environment.
“This morning, Maddy and I were talking to our underclassmen and saying like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s great. We have so much energy behind us. Be ready.’ Last night when we came into the gym, there were a few people who you could tell their eyes lit up and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is a big stage.’ And it’s like, ‘Yes, embrace it.’”
The McFarland players embraced it all in its entirety.
“I think it helped a lot with nerves and like you could tell during our warmups we were all having fun dancing and stuff and just relaxed, which is huge to start the game with instead of (being) tense,” Maddy Fortune said. “It helps us keep our cool during the games.”
McFarland, which had 12 team aces, finished the match with 55 kills and an attack percentage of .224. Avery Pennekamp had a match-high 18 kills. Rounds came through with 14 kills, Ainsley Pennekamp added 12 and Crull had nine kills.
McFarland’s balance at the front line left Pewaukee’s defense guessing where the ball was going on each possession.
“As the setter, it’s super fun because sometimes you have a hitter who’s hot and who’s not, and every game it feels like every hitter’s hot,” Maddy Fortune said. “You can’t go wrong setting any of them. It really screws with the block on the other side, which is super fun to do to create splits for them and get kills.”
McFarland (40-2) had a strong start in the opening set, going up 14-7. Pewaukee (38-10) pulled within 17-14, but McFarland came on late to close out a 25-16 victory. Avery Pennekamp and Crull combined for nine kills as the Spartans hit .364.
The second set was back and forth as Pewaukee began to place its kills. Tied at 21, Rounds tallied a kill and Avery Pennekamp scored an ace to put McFarland up two. The Spartans closed out the set 25-23 on a Pewaukee hitting error.
Pewaukee tried to turn the tide in the third set. After going up 9-8, the Pirates never trailed, scoring a 25-21 win.
McFarland took control early in the fourth, going up 19-10 before Pewaukee put up a fight. The Spartans led 23-19, but the Pirates scored the next three points.
An attack error by Pewaukee put McFarland at match point. After a Pewaukee point, McFarland set it up to its go-to hitter Avery Pennekamp, who put down a powerful kill to end it, 25-23.
Up next is Luxemburg-Casco.
“We want to get revenge,” Trish Fortune said. “I would say the one thing, the memory of our 2019 championship game, is that we didn’t play at a high level, necessarily. I would say we played a little tight. … We played fearful rather than fearless. So, I think going into tomorrow, we’re just going to have the same motto, ‘One point, one set, one match at a time’ and see what happens.”
— Jon Masson