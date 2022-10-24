3 things we learned about Madison-area high school volleyball from regionals

Mike Schmidt and Tommy Moriarty came into their first years as coaches for the Stoughton and McFarland volleyball teams with different outlooks.

Schmidt led Stoughton to a 17-7 overall record, finishing tied for second in the Badger East Conference at 5-2 with Watertown. The last time the Vikings made it to the regional final was when Westosha Central swept them in 2017, and 2016 was the last time they played in a sectional semifinal, defeating Kenosha Indian Trail in four sets.

The third-seeded Vikings are set to play in the WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal against second-seeded Mukwonago on Thursday.

“From what I understand, they won eight games last year,” Schmidt said. “It’s been a while since they’ve had a winning team. I don’t think it was expected, but part of my main goal was to get the kids to believe in themselves and believe in their abilities. We hit that pretty hard and kept things positive. They started believing.”

Meanwhile, Moriarty has led a McFarland team, which had qualified for the WIAA state tournaments in each of the last three seasons under Trish Fortune, to a 34-5 overall record, finishing as co-Rock Valley Conference champions with Brodhead at 8-1.

“Coming into it, I’ve been coaching at the high school level as an assistant and junior varsity coach since 2014, but being a first-time head coach, I feel like I really hit the jackpot,” Moriarty said. “I came into a program that was already well established.”

Moriarty said Fortune had built a strong youth program, a strong culture and had a successful coaching staff that stayed at McFarland with him. Now the third-seeded Spartans will try to make it back to the sectional final when they play top-seeded Edgewood on Thursday.

“I’ve been really lucky where I don’t have to pick up the pieces,” Moriarty said of trying to lead the Spartans back to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament. “I don’t have to worry about things done poorly in the past. I can just jump in and I can add my own twist and flavor to it. It’s so much fun. The girls have responded really well.”

Playing in a stacked sectional

Sauk Praire, McFarland and Edgewood are each playing in the same Division 2 sectional pod, along with Kewaskum.

Each team is ranked in the top 10 in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. The top-seeded Eagles (38-3) are ranked second and will play the second-seeded Indians, who are ranked fourth.

“Kewaskum has really stepped up their game,” Sauk Prairie coach Amy Schlimgen said about the Indians, who are 34-3 on the season. “They are solid. Every player is good. They’re great athletes. They don’t give up. They are just tenacious. That’s going to be a big challenge Thursday night.”

They will play the winner of the match between the top-seeded Crusaders (34-3) and Spartans. The Spartans didn’t have an easy path to make it to sectionals, having to beat second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran, an honorable mention Division 2 team, 25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19.

“With Lakeside, we won set 1 pretty handedly. In set 2, we were losing 22-14 and made an incredible comeback and came back to win 26-24,” Moriarty said. “We built off things. We’ve been here and done this before where we have this huge deficit and we can somehow pull it out. I think that’s one of our biggest strengths is that our girls are incredibly resilient and when they believe, they really can do anything as long as they believe in themselves and believe in each other.”

On thing Schlimgen takes into account is just playing each game one at a time.

“In the 28 years I’ve been coaching that we’ve reached the No. 1 ranking, we’ve never performed when we needed to in a big game and didn’t finish as high as we were supposed to,” Schlimgen said. “I ignore them at this point and I love being the underdog instead of having a big target on your back.”

They won’t be the underdog this season, though.

Strength of schedule matters

Top-seeded Waunakee and fourth-seeded Verona will play each other in Thursday’s Division 1 sectional final at Madison Memorial. Despite the seeding disparity, it will be a competitive match simply because both teams have been battle tested this season.

The Warriors are 30-15 and honorable mention in Division 1 this season while the Wildcats are 21-5. The winner could potentially play second-seeded Middleton, another honorable mention Division 1 team that’s 25-2, if the Cardinals get past third-seeded Holmen.

Verona coach Jillian Bauer said it’s not about the amount of games you played but the quality of games you went through.

“This year, we played a lot of tournaments toward the Milwaukee direction,” she said. “That was able to expose us to those better teams knowing that the Big Eight Conference is not strong overall. … You definitely want to play teams that are challenging you. That might mean you lose, but you’re getting better.”

Both the Warriors and Wildcats got tested in several weekend tournaments they participated in.

Waunakee coach Anne Denkert put the Warriors in the Adams-Friendship Invite where they opened the season with seven games and only lost to Kewaskum, ranked fourth in Division 2. They defeated Lakeside Lutheran, an honorable mention Division 2 team, and went toe to toe with Division 2’s top-ranked Xavier in two matches at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invite.

The Warriors lost to Oconomowoc, top-ranked in Division 1, at the Charger Challenge. Then they were tested against Germantown, Arrowhead and Manitowoc Lincoln at the West Bend SPRAWL tournament late in the season.

“We had all these ranked teams in D1 and D2,” Denkert said. “It’s a big reason why the record looks like that. It’s nice when it looks nice, but I feel like what do you want out of your kids? What you want is to play the best of the best, so that you know what you’re made of and that the challenge isn’t anything that you mentally can’t get through.”

The Wildcats played in the Crusader Cup to begin the season and at the Watertown Invite where they learned a lot from their two matches with Oak Creek, a highly ranked Division 1 team at the time. They also lost to Manitowoc Lincoln at a Neenah Invite.

“We struggled with them, but we were able to identify what we did well, what did we struggle with and what we need to work on going forward,” Bauer said. “I think it is good to lose at times and learn from that.”