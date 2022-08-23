10 Madison-area high school girls volleyball players to know this fall

The Madison-area continues to be a hotbed for some of the best volleyball in the state.

At least one area school has qualified for the WIAA state tournament in each of the last 15 years with 10 separate schools punching their respective tickets. Top-flight players continue to span the region and the 2022 season is no different.

Here are 10 players to know.

Addie Schmotzer

School: Madison Edgewood

Grade: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

Things to know: A key contributor to the Crusaders each of the last two seasons, Schmotzer will be expected to take a step up this fall. The second-team all-Badger West Conference pick is more than capable after registering a third-best 152 kills with a .385 kill percentage for Edgewood last year. On defense is where Schmotzer thrived last season however, racking up a team-best 105 blocks, including 27 solo stuffs. The St. Thomas (Minnesota) verbal commit is so good with her hands she knows how to crochet according to coach Eliza Johnson.

Quotable: “Addie has worked incredibly hard to increase her strength and arm speed in the offseason,” Johnson said. “She is an incredible blocker and teammate and we will look to her to be a great leader for our team this season.“

Gwen Crull

School: McFarland

Grade: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

Things to know: A first-team all-Rock Valley Conference and second-team WVCA Division 2 all-state pick last year, coach Tommy Moriarty will rely on Crull to help the Spartans try and keep their top spot in the league. The Bowling Green commit was third on the Spartans last year with 305 kills but led the way in kill percentage (.462) and hitting percentage (.364). Crull, who will reportedly graduate early to play for the Falcons, led the team with 123 blocks and added 62 aces. She’ll look to cap her career with a fourth consecutive state tournament appearance.

Quotable: “Gwen has been an integral part of McFarland's success over the past three seasons with her role expanding each year,” Moriarty said. “She's gone from a freshman whose job was to go block and get a couple of kills to being one of the go-to hitters last year as a junior.”

Jordan LaScala

School: Middleton

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

Things to know: A first-team all-league and honorable mention WVCA Division 1 all-state pick last season, LaScala was pivotal in leading the Cardinals back to the top of the Big Eight Conference last season. The 5-11 outside hitter carried Middleton’s offensive attack with a team-high 466 kills and a team-best .388 hitting percentage. The UW-Milwaukee verbal commit also finished second on the team with 333 digs and 47 aces.

Quotable: “Jordan has been an absolute standout on our team since her freshman year, and has really grown into a leader in our program. She has always been a very consistent player, but in the last couple of years has turned into a true weapon on the outside,” said coach Madelyn Vogel.

Sierra Pertzborn

School: Middleton

Grade: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

Things to know: Pertzborn, who has verbally committed to Toledo, was just as crucial to powering Middleton to its first league championship since 2017. The 6-3 middle hitter earned first-team all-Big Eight honors after recording a team-high 89 blocks while finishing second behind LaScala in kills (288) and had a .497 kill percentage. Sierra’s father, Jason Pertzborn, is the head coach of the Cardinals' football team.

Quotable: "Sierra is a remarkable player both offensively and defensively. She is a versatile hitter and can dominate across the net. She is a very hard worker, which is evident not only in her stats but to anyone who watches her play," Vogel said.

Brooklyn Tortorice

School: Monona Grove

Grade: Junior

Positions: Middle blocker, outside hitter

Things to know: As a sophomore Tortorice was imperative to the success of the Silver Eagles. The second-team all-Badger East Conference selection led Monona Grove with 259 kills behind a .417 kill percentage and a .327 hitting percentage, both also best on the team. The 5-11 righty also led the Silver Eagles with 70 blocks while tacking on 103 digs and 40 aces to give first-year coach Amy Hillery a lethal offensive weapon.

Quotable: “We are expecting Brooklyn to be a big contributor for the team and move into a leadership role this year,” Hillery said.

Coco Barnett

School: Oregon

Grade: Senior

Position: Opposite side hitter

Things to know: Barnett was a big reason the Panthers produced their first double-digit win season in three seasons last fall. The opposite side hitter earned honorable mention all-Badger West Conference recognition after leading the Panthers with 147 kills to go with a .349 kill percentage. Barnett, who can finish a 500-piece puzzle in a matter of hours according to coach Jenn Grulke, also finished second-best on the team with 62 blocks, including 42 solo. It’s drawn the attention of some NCAA Division I schools, including Jacksonville University, Seattle University, Rhode Island, St. Peter’s and Rice.

Quotable: “Coco is a great athlete with a ton of skill, but what sets her apart is her intensity and desire to improve,” Grulke said. “She is super coachable and has a great knowledge of the game. Her openness to continue learning and growing is fun to be a part of.”

Maggie Hartwig

School: Sauk Prairie

Grade: Senior

Position: Middle hitter

Things to know: Hartwig played a crucial role in the Eagles' attack last season and that will only increase following the departure of Illinois State commit Aida Shadewald. The first-team all-Badger West Conference and honorable mention WVCA Division 2 all-state selection added 196 kills while leading the Eagles with a .355 hitting percentage. The 6-1 middle blocker was an even bigger threat at the net as the only Sauk Prairie player to break the century mark in blocks with a team-high 103. Hartwig recently verbally committed to play college basketball at Evansville.

Quotable: “Maggie is not only an incredibly strong middle hitter, but she is also a very positive force for this 2022 Eagles team,” coach Amy Schlimgen said. “Even though she will be playing college basketball, she is definitely one of the very best middle hitters in the state. She brings outstanding energy to practices and matches and amazes us all with her athletic talent on a daily basis.”

Reagan McIntosh

School: Verona

Grade: Junior

Position: Setter

Things to know: With a number of offensive weapons graduated, McIntosh returns to anchor the Wildcats. The Middle Tennessee State verbal commit enters her third year as the team’s starting setter after an honorable mention all-Big Eight campaign last fall. McIntosh dished out 794 assists with just 54 errors in 857 attempts, good for an average of 9.5 assists per set. She also added 206 digs, 76 kills, 44 aces and 34 blocks.

Quotable: "She has great court awareness and is the true definition of a team player,” coach Jillian Bauer said.

Summer Grigg

School: Waunakee

Grade: Junior

Position: Outside hitter

Things to know: Grigg burst into the Warriors starting lineup last season and quickly asserted herself as the team’s top attacker. The 5-8 outside hitter led the team with 297 kills and a .318 kill percentage to earn first-team all-Badger East Conference recognition. She also had a team-high 71 aces, 52 blocks and 310 digs, forming a lethal 1-2 punch alongside teammate Ally Saleh, who is her best friend according to coach Anne Denkert.

Quotable: “Summer is one of the most steady players out there with her ability to pass, play a strong defense, (use different) shots in her offense, as well as her quick arm swing,” Denkert said.

Ally Saleh

School: Waunakee

Grade: Senior

Position: Outside hitter

Things to know: Saleh had a breakout season last year in helping the Warriors to another conference championship. The 5-11 outside hitter finished in the top-four of four statistical categories last season, including finishing second in kills with 274 and a .322 kill percentage. The first-team All-Badger East Conference selection also stars for the Warriors' track and field team. She qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in the shot put, while twin sister Kyla qualified in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump.

Quotable: “She has a heavy arm and has greatly improved her passing and defense in the offseason,” Denkert said. “She is a huge block for all right side hitters.”

Editor’s note: The schools included in the Madison area were: Madison Memorial, Middleton, Verona, Madison La Follette, Sun Prairie East, Sun Prairie West, Madison West, Madison East, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb, Stoughton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Abundant Life, Madison Country Day, St. Ambrose, Lodi and Sauk Prairie.