McKenna Thorson and Naisha Nagpal won all three of their singles matches in straight sets Monday, leading the Verona girls tennis team to victories over La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Aquinas.

Thorson played two of her matches at the No. 1 singles slot. She lost only two games in six sets. Nagpal, who occupied the No. 1 position one time Monday, dropped just four games in six sets.