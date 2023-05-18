VERONA — The success Verona's Lilliah Blum has experienced in the past two seasons was long awaited.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and a torn ACL, Blum didn't play soccer during her freshman or sophomore years. However, Blum said that time away from the field provided her with extra motivation.

"Without these things happening I don't think I'd be the player I am today," Blum said. "It changed me for the better and now that I can actually play, I don't take it for granted."

Blum became the type of player worthy of a Division I scholarship from Utah. The All-Big Eight Conference attacking midfielder chose the Utes over the University of Wisconsin, Iowa, Marquette and Minnesota.

The vision Utah second-year coach Hideki Nakada has for Blum was the deciding factor.

"Since he's a newer coach he said I can be the player to set the program forward by making players want to come to Utah because they know my name," Blum said.

This expectation doesn't scare Blum. It's just another challenge on a soccer journey that started at 3 years old.

Blum's first obstacle was the boys on the Verona soccer club and finding a way to combat their speed advantage. Then it was the pursuit of becoming the best player on the FC Wisconsin girls soccer team in Milwaukee.

By high school, Verona coach Jen Faulkner said Blum's potential was evident before she even made the team.

"Her freshman year before the season and COVID started, we had open gyms that she'd come to after futsal games and when me and my assistant coach would watch, we'd be like, 'Yeah, that kid can play,'" Faulkner said.

Blum's junior year was filled with individual and team accolades. Verona won a Big Eight title and regional championship last season while Blum was named conference player of the year.

This success created a respect amongst her opponents, something Faulkner said Blum must improve to produce at the collegiate level.

"I think this year she is a known entity in our conference and in the state, so one thing she'll need to keep working on through tournament play is being dynamic," Faulkner said. "As teams get to know her and have a plan to mark her, it's going to be her job to be crafty and outsmart the plan."

Blum is one of nine seniors on the roster who have a dream of being state champions. With such an experienced group, there isn't pressure on only one player to deliver.

Instead, leadership and roles are delegated throughout the seniors.

"Obviously our goal is to win state, but one we've been talking about lately is working for each other," Blum said. "We can't be selfish, we have to create chances by making that extra pass and playing to each other's feet."

Verona is 13-1-1, 7-0-1 in Big Eight play ahead of Thursday's meeting with Madison West, which leads the league at 8-0-0 and is 10-1-1 overall. It is the teams' first meeting since Verona won 4-0 last season, avenging a postseason loss to the Regents in 2021.

That was Blum's second game since her ACL injury and proved to her she could make an impact right away. She scored a goal and had an assist in that victory.

Now Blum and her fellow seniors hope to win Verona's first state championship since 2010.

"Coaching a group of nine seniors in June makes it tricky to keep them focused, but they've been putting in the work from the offseason until now and if we stay true to who we are as a team that dream is a possibility," Faulkner said.

