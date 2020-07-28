Verona releases update on fall sports

The Verona High School athletic department released a sports update Tuesday after the Verona board of education met Monday and voted 4-2 to start the 2020-21 school year with a virtual education model for grades 3-12 and an in-person, half-day model for K-2.
The next board of education meeting is Monday (Aug. 3).
According to the Verona high school athletic department’s release, the board is scheduled to consider the option presented at last Thursday’s WIAA Board of Control meeting that would permit moving fall sports to the spring for schools that aren’t allowed to participate in the fall and in Verona’s case “because of the current highly restrictive Public Health Madison and Dane County sports guidelines that Dane County schools must abide" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The WIAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet Aug. 14 and “we hope to have more information on what alternative fall season opportunities will look like following this meeting,” according to the release. “Verona Area High School will look to provide whatever opportunities are available based on WIAA guidance for fall sports, ensuring that they are reflective of our schooling model and public health guidance.”
The Big Eight Conference athletic directors have a meeting scheduled Aug. 17.
The Big Eight athletic directors last week voted that conference sports competitions won't held and conference champions won't be crowned in the fall.
Madison East, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Sun Prairie, Middleton and Verona are Big Eight schools all in Dane County that have decided to begin the school year with online learning. They all are looking at the potential spring option for fall sports.
The Madison school district has a district-wide meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and at that time will make its official announcement on fall athletics.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!