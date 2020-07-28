Verona releases update on fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Verona High School athletic department released a sports update Tuesday after the Verona board of education met Monday and voted 4-2 to start the 2020-21 school year with a virtual education model for grades 3-12 and an in-person, half-day model for K-2.

The next board of education meeting is Monday (Aug. 3).

According to the Verona high school athletic department’s release, the board is scheduled to consider the option presented at last Thursday’s WIAA Board of Control meeting that would permit moving fall sports to the spring for schools that aren’t allowed to participate in the fall and in Verona’s case “because of the current highly restrictive Public Health Madison and Dane County sports guidelines that Dane County schools must abide" during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The WIAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet Aug. 14 and “we hope to have more information on what alternative fall season opportunities will look like following this meeting,” according to the release. “Verona Area High School will look to provide whatever opportunities are available based on WIAA guidance for fall sports, ensuring that they are reflective of our schooling model and public health guidance.”

The Big Eight Conference athletic directors have a meeting scheduled Aug. 17.