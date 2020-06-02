Verona names new coaches for boys basketball, girls golf, boys soccer

“I am looking forward to being a part of the Verona Area High School community not only academically but now athletically as well,” said Patterson, who is employed at Verona High School. “My life and basketball experiences have taught me about hard work and perseverance, something I hope to pass on to my players. My core values in my life and my coaching are respect, passion, unity, servanthood and humility. I'm looking forward to seeing these young men grow on and off the court.”

Girls golf

Rebholz replaces Gabby Curtis, the former University of Wisconsin golfer who was the Verona girls golf coach for one season prior to stepping down after the fall season.

Rebholz graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a degree in human services leadership. She played golf for four years for UW-Oshkosh.

Prior to that, Rebholz was on the Verona varsity golf team for four years. The Wildcats made three WIAA state tournament appearances during that time, winning the Division 1 state title in 2014 after finishing second in 2013. They were fourth in 2015.