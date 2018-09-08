Five-time state champion Grace Bennin notched two individual event wins in the 50 freestyle (24.27) and the 100 breaststroke (1:06.65) for Verona/Mount Horeb (1-1-1). But in spite of missing their own reigning state champion in Katrina Marty, Madison West (2-1-1), led by a young core in freshmen Bella Granetzke, Evy Laursen and Quinn Weygandt, fought their way to a 85-85 tie in a Big Eight Conference high school girls swimming dual meet.
Marty, who committed to swim at Arizona State earlier this year, is the defending state champion in the 100 backstroke. The West underclassmen stepped up in her absence, with sophomore Bridget Sullivan adding a victory in the 100 backstroke (1:01.30).
Verona, who took third at state last year, stood firm as their own freshman phenom Kenzie Zuehl took first in two events of her own, the 200 individual medley (2:16.87) and the 100 freestyle (55.75).
Middleton 129, Madison Memorial 41
Senior Makenna Licking scored victories in the 200 (1:56.60) and 500 (5:14.63) freestyle as the defending state champion Cardinals (4-0) took down the Spartans (3-1) in a Big Eight dual. Sophomore Kiara Bissen and junior Ella DeFever took Memorial’s only event wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Madison La Follette 110, Janesville Parker/Evansville 59
Sophomore Zaria Terry notched two individual event wins as the Lancers (1-3) claimed their first dual meet win on the season over Janesville Parker/Evansville (0-4).
Sun Prairie 125, Janesville Craig 45
The Cardinals’ Michaela Nelson led the way with victories in the 50 (25.40) and 100 (54.45) freestyle as Sun Prairie (3-1) claimed a victory over the Cougars (1-1). The Cardinals took first place in all 11 varsity events, as well as second in nine of them.
Beloit Memorial 117, Madison East 53
Amya and Jaydn Bessel each took first in two individual events to lead the Purple Knights (1-3) to their first win on the year over the Purgolders (0-4).
Boys soccer
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Lodi 1
Three different players scored as the eighth-ranked Phoenix (7-0-1) continued their undefeated season as they knocked off the Blue Devils (3-2) in Capitol North play. Lodi goaltender Kyle Mayberry posted 16 saves on the day.
Sauk Prairie 3, Lakeville North (Minn.) 2
Evan Carlson netted a hat trick to lift the Eagles topped the Panthers in the Wisconsin Dells Invitational at Woodside Sports Complex.
Madison Memorial 4, Hartland Arrowhead 1
Lorenzo Mancera and Cole Bell both notched a goal and an assist to propel the visiting Spartans past the Warhawks.
Monona Grove 4, New Richmond 2
Isaac Becker scored two goals and had an assist to push the host Silver Eagles (2-2-0) past the Tigers (2-1-1).