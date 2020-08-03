Verona decides to move fall sports to proposed alternative spring season in 2020-21 school year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Verona announced Monday that it will adopt a proposed WIAA model and will move its fall sports to spring of 2021, according to an announcement on Twitter and an update on its web page.

The Big Eight Conference previously said it won’t hold league competitions or name conference champions this fall. The four Madison public schools, Sun Prairie and Middleton have said they will seek to play in the alternative spring season being permitted by the WIAA for this school year due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verona said it will adopt the WIAA proposal to move the fall 2020 sports to spring 2021 for schools districts that cannot play in the fall and choose to play in the spring.

No seasons are supposed to be “eliminated in the WIAA’s truncated season model to make room for another season; this will be a shift of seasons within a truncated model for all seasons,” according to the release.

The WIAA is expected to provide further details. The WIAA Board of Control next meets Aug. 14.