Jorge Lagunes scored the game’s only goal in the 63rd minute Tuesday night, sending the third-ranked Verona boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over sixth-ranked Madison East in a Big Eight Conference game at Breese Stevens Field.
The Wildcats took 17 shots, 14 on goal. East’s Richard Hernandez made 11 saves.
Sauk Prairie 2, Waunakee 1
The host Eagles, ranked eighth in Division 2, won a Badger North Conference battle against the Warriors as Evan Carlson knocked in the winning goal with just 2 minutes left.
Sauk’s Caden Pugh scored in the first half on an assist from Carlson. Waunakee’s Nathan Dresen tied the game in the 41st minute.
Mount Horeb 3, DeForest 2
Gabe Guenther struck in the second minute and Connor Long delivered two goals, including the game-winner in the 69th minute, as the Vikings — fifth-ranked in Division 3 — beat the Norskies in a Badger North match. Phillip McCloskey had seven saves for DeForest.
Belleville/New Glarus 7, Lakeside Lutheran 1
Carter Siegenthaler had four goals and an assist as the Sugar River Raiders clinched the Capitol Conference championship with a victory over the host Warriors.
Girls volleyball
Madison La Follette 3, Middleton 2
The host Lancers won the fifth set 15-11 to pull out a Big Eight victory over the Cardinals. For Middleton, Jordan LaScala had 22 kills, Evan Jordee had 18 assists and 14 digs and Erica Collin had seven blocks.
Sun Prairie 3, Madison West 0
The host Cardinals, an honorable mention pick in Division 1, picked up a 25-6, 25-14, 15-8 victory in Big Eight play. Karlie McNabb led Sun Prairie with eight kills and six digs.
Verona 3, Madison East 0
The visiting Wildcats, an honorable mention pick in Division 1, took a 25-15, 25-7, 25-10 victory over the Purgolders. Jordan Armstrong led Verona with 26 assists and six aces.
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Lodi 0
Behind a 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 sweep of the host Blue Devils, the Warriors clinched their seventh consecutive Capitol North championship. Payton Kuepers had 10 kills and one block and Karli Johnson had 25 assists and three service aces for Lakeside, ranked second in Division 2.
Lake Mills 3, Poynette 0
The L-Cats, ranked seventh in Division 2, won in straight sets over the visiting Pumas. Sophia Lee had nine kills and five blocks for the winners, and Tatum Riggleman had 21 digs.
Waterloo 3, New Glarus 0
The Pirates, second-ranked in Division 3, swept the host Glarner Knights 25-18, 25-15, 25-6 behind 13 kills, 17 assists and a block from Brooke Mosher.
McFarland 3, Monona Grove 0
Lizzy Fortune provided 44 assists, Erin Eggers had 22 digs and Avery Pennekamp had 15 kills as the Spartans, fifth-ranked in Division 2, swept the host Silver Eagles in non-conference play. Mady Davis Troller had 15 assists and 11 digs for Monona Grove.
Girls swimming
Madison Edgewood 119, Stoughton 51
The top-ranked Crusaders swept every race against the Vikings. Edgewood’s Anna teDuits won the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 2.37 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:16.17). Maeve O’Driscoll won the 50 freestyle (:24.47) and 100 freestyle (:55.15).
Baraboo 117, River Valley 52
The Thunderbirds won eight of 11 events to pick up a Badger North victory against the Blackhawks. Baraboo sophomore Natalie Gneiser won the 200 individual medley (2:22.94, and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:55.87) and 400 freestyle relay (3:55.06).
Sauk Prairie 113, Beaver Dam 57
Kassandra Miller won the 200 freestyle (2:04.87) and 100 backstroke (1:05.23) to help the Eagles take a Badger North victory over the Golden Beavers.