USA Football names Karly Frey to leadership advisory council for youth football leagues

Karly Frey has been selected to serve on the USA Football League Leadership Advisory Council, according to a release from the organization.

Frey is commissioner and president of the Dane County Area Youth Football League.

USA Football’s advisory council will provide leadership to USA Football and provide assistance to create, maintain and deliver valuable resources and support to youth football leagues and coaches in the country, according to the release from USA Football communications coordinator Gehrig Parker.

USA Football is the sport’s national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and is tasked with “designing and delivering premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance, unify and grow the game.”

The organization announced the members of three advisory councils — the coach advisory council, the education advisory council and the league leadership advisory council.

