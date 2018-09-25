Try 1 month for 99¢
Prep sports photo: Flooding at West Towne soccer fields after July rain
This soccer goal along Mineral Point Road near West Towne was among many that became partially submerged early Monday following heavy rains that blanketed the Madison area.

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL

The list of varsity sports events postponed or canceled on Tuesday due to inclement weather, with rescheduling dates provided as listed. The list comes from official conference scheduling websites.

BOYS SOCCER

Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus, rescheduled to Sept. 27

Mauston at Nekoosa, rescheduled to Oct. 11

Waunakee at Sauk Prairie, rescheduled for Oct. 12

Beaver Dam vs. Portage/Poynette at Veterans Memorial Field, Portage, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Beloit Memorial at Middleton, postponed; no rescheduling date set

DeForest at Mount Horeb, postponed; no scheduling date set

Madison East at Janesville Parker, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Platteville/Lancaster at Richland Center, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Sun Prairie at Verona, postponed; no rescheduling date set

CROSS COUNTRY

Markesan Invitational, canceled (Cambria-Friesland, Campbellsport, Green Lake/Princeton, Horicon, Laconia, Markesan, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Rio/Fall River)

Portage Invitational at Wyona Park, Wyocena, canceled (Berlin/Green Lake, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Columbus, DeForest, Lodi, Madison Edgewood, Pardeeville, Portage, Poynette, Waunakee, Wautoma)

GIRLS TENNIS

McFarland vs. Monroe at Rec Park, rescheduled to 4:15 p.m. Wednesday

Onalaska Luther at Mauston, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Oregon at Sauk Prairie, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Edgerton at Lake Mills, canceled

Reedsburg at Lodi, canceled

