Updated prep signing day/period list: Area athletes begin making their college decisions official

So much has been different about 2020.

That will be true for this signing period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 for the prep National Letter of Intent.

Schools in the area often held signing ceremonies, with gatherings of people – including families, friends, classmates, coaches and teachers – to celebrate their seniors making commitments to universities. Those still might take place, but those that do will likely be in a much smaller fashion and set up differently than in the past.

For example, Verona athletic director Joel Zimba said Verona scheduled a small signing day event at 4 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 11) for four students: Alyssa Bostley (softball, Creighton University); Jacob Kisting (baseball, Bradley University); Katie (Catherine) Pederson (softball, Bradley University); Ryan Taylor (baseball, University of Central Florida).

They will have 5 minutes to enter the fieldhouse with their immediate family, remain masked, take a picture in the fieldhouse and then exit the building, according to Zimba.

Verona has slotted enough time between each group to disinfect the station where photos are taken prior to the next family entering.