Updated prep signing day/period list: Area athletes begin making their college decisions official

So much has been different about 2020.
That will be true for this signing period beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 for the prep National Letter of Intent.
Schools in the area often held signing ceremonies, with gatherings of people – including families, friends, classmates, coaches and teachers – to celebrate their seniors making commitments to universities. Those still might take place, but those that do will likely be in a much smaller fashion and set up differently than in the past.
For example, Verona athletic director Joel Zimba said Verona scheduled a small signing day event at 4 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 11) for four students: Alyssa Bostley (softball, Creighton University); Jacob Kisting (baseball, Bradley University); Katie (Catherine) Pederson (softball, Bradley University); Ryan Taylor (baseball, University of Central Florida).
They will have 5 minutes to enter the fieldhouse with their immediate family, remain masked, take a picture in the fieldhouse and then exit the building, according to Zimba.
Verona has slotted enough time between each group to disinfect the station where photos are taken prior to the next family entering.
At Madison Edgewood, three of its six student-athletes who are committing planned to sign Wednesday – Maya Alberts (women’s soccer, St. John’s University, New York); Ally Cruz (women’s soccer, University of Wisconsin); and Sarah Lazar (women’s basketball, Saint Louis University).
Edgewood indicated there would be limited attendance and the ceremony was to be live streamed, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, on Facebook Live on the school’s page.
Another example was a Facebook Live stream on the Marshall girls basketball Facebook page of Laura Nickel signing with Northern Illinois for women’s basketball at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Anna Lutz signing with UW-Milwaukee for women’s basketball at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Among highlights for the area during the signing period will be a large contingent of players making official their commitments for baseball and women’s basketball.
Other girls basketball commitments included three Beaver Dam girls basketball players, including Maty Wilke, who selected the University of Wisconsin.
Also, twins Abby and Maddi Bremel of Madison West committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota and plan to play women’s tennis.
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY | AREA SIGNINGS
High school college decisions and commitments during the Prep National Letter of Intent signing period Nov. 11-18, 2020.
Commitments in this list were reported by schools or other sources and will be periodically updated as additional signings are reported.
National Letters of Intent are signed for NCAA Division I and Division II, but aren’t for Division III.
This list was most recently updated at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12.
AREA SCHOOLS
COMMITMENTS BY SPORTS
Women’s sports
Women’s basketball
Naomi Breunig, Sauk Prairie, Winona State (Minnesota)
Katie Hildebrandt, McFarland, North Dakota State
Paige Hodgson, Beaver Dam, Northern Kentucky
Natalie Jens, Beaver Dam, Minnesota-Moorhead
Sarah Lazar, Madison Edgewood, Saint Louis University (Nov. 11)
Anna Lutz, Marshall, UW-Milwaukee
Teya Maas, Watertown, Bryant & Stratton College (Nov. 17)
Elena Maier, Waunakee, Kent State
Mia Morel, Madison Memorial, California Baptist (Madison Memorial typically does its recognition in the spring for all dates and commitment levels to be included)
Laura Nickel, Marshall, Northern Illinois
Maty Wilke, Beaver Dam, University of Wisconsin
Women’s golf
Sophie Denure, Portage, UW-La Crosse
Women’s soccer
Maya Alberts, Madison Edgewood, St. John’s University, New York (Nov. 11)
Giadi Bambi, Madison West, Grinnell College
Ally Cruz, Madison Edgewood, University of Wisconsin (Nov. 11)
Hailey Rothwell, Madison Edgewood, Creighton University
Kaitlyn Schwass, Oregon, University of Mary, North Dakota.
Softball
Alyssa Bostley, Verona, Creighton University
Katie (Catherine) Pederson, Verona, Bradley University
Nicole Schmitt, Madison Edgewood, University of Minnesota-Duluth
Women’s swimming
Sienna Sirek Kreye, Madison West, Minnesota State-Mankato
Natalie Schick, Madison West, Rutgers University
Bridget Sullivan, Madison West, UNLV
Women’s tennis
Abby Bremel, Madison West, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Maddi Bremel, Madison West, University of St. Thomas (Minnesota)
Women’s volleyball
Haley Allen, Beaver Dam, University of Illinois-Springfield
Jada Cerniglia, Middleton, Northern Illinois
Ella Foti, Madison Edgewood, Marquette University
Brooke Mosher, Waterloo, University of Illinois
Men’s sports
Baseball
Josh Caron, Sun Prairie, Nebraska
Justin Hausser, DeForest, UW-Milwaukee
Keagon Kaufmann, DeForest, UW-Milwaukee
Mason Kirchberg, DeForest, UW-Oshkosh
Jacob Kisting, Verona, Bradley University
Liam Moreno, Sun Prairie, Missouri State
Carson Shepard, Sun Prairie, Ohio University
Ryan Taylor, Verona, University of Central Florida
Aidan Williams, Middleton, Milwaukee Area Technical College
Men’s basketball
Cade Meyer, Monroe, UW-Green Bay (virtual signing, next week)
Football (later signing date)
Gabe Finley, DeForest, Central College, Iowa
Trace Grundahl, DeForest, UW-Whitewater
Men's golf
Jacob Beckman, Middleton, University of Wisconsin (UW reported)
Lacrosse
Bennet Girten, DeForest, Lindenwood University
Region schools
Baseball
Liam Stumpf, Mineral Point
COMMITMENTS BY SCHOOL
Beaver Dam
Haley Allen, women’s volleyball, University of Illinois-Springfield
Paige Hodgson, women’s basketball, Northern Kentucky
Natalie Jens, women’s basketball, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Maty Wilke, women’s basketball, University of Wisconsin
DeForest
Gabe Finley, football, Central College, Iowa
Bennet Girten, men’s lacrosse, Lindenwood University
Trace Grundahl, football, UW-Whitewater
Justin Hausser, baseball, UW-Milwaukee
Keagon Kaufmann, baseball, UW-Milwaukee
Mason Kirchberg, baseball, UW-Oshkosh
Madison Edgewood
Maya Alberts, women’s soccer, St. John’s University, New York (Nov. 11)
Ally Cruz, women’s soccer, University of Wisconsin (Nov. 11)
Ella Foti, women’s volleyball, Marquette University (signing later)
Sarah Lazar, women’s basketball, Saint Louis University (Nov. 11)
Hailey Rothwell, women’s soccer, Creighton University (signing later)
Nicole Schmitt, softball, University of Minnesota-Duluth (signing later)
Madison Memorial
Mia Morel, women’s basketball, California Baptist (Madison Memorial typically does its recognition in the spring for all dates and commitment levels to be included)
Madison West
Giadi Bambi, women’s soccer, Grinnell College, Iowa
Abby Bremel, women’s tennis, University of St. Thomas, Minnesota
Maddi Bremel, women’s tennis, University of St. Thomas, Minnesota
Sienna Sirek Kreye, women's swimming, Minnesota State-Mankato
Natalie Schick, women’s swimming, Rutgers University
Bridget Sullivan, women’s swimming, UNLV
Marshall
Anna Lutz, women’s basketball, UW-Milwaukee
Laura Nickel, women’s basketball, Northern Illinois
McFarland
Katie Hildebrandt, women’s basketball, North Dakota State
Middleton (partial list, school plans to provide fuller list later)
Jacob Beckman, men's golf, University of Wisconsin (UW reported)
Jada Cerniglia, women's volleyball, Northern Illinois
Aidan Williams, baseball, Milwaukee Area Technical College
Monroe
Cade Meyer, men’s basketball, UW-Green Bay (virtual signing, next week)
Oregon
Kaitlyn Schwass, women's soccer, University of Mary, North Dakota.
Portage
Sophie Denure, women’s golf, UW-La Crosse
Sauk Prairie
Naomi Breunig, women’s basketball, Winona State (Minnesota)
Sun Prairie (partial list that was reported, full list being finalized by Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee)
Josh Caron, baseball, Nebraska
Liam Moreno, baseball, Missouri State
Carson Shepard, baseball, Ohio University
Verona
Alyssa Bostley, softball, Creighton University
Jacob Kisting, baseball, Bradley University
Katie (Catherine) Pederson, softball, Bradley University
Ryan Taylor, baseball, University of Central Florida
Waunakee
Elena Maier, women's basketball, Kent State
Waterloo
Brooke Mosher, women’s volleyball, University of Illinois
Watertown
Teya Maas, women’s basketball, Bryant & Stratton (Nov. 17)
Region schools
Mineral Point
Liam Stumpf, baseball, Missouri State
