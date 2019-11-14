Some of the area high school athletes who signed letters of intent to compete in college on Wednesday:

NATIONAL SIGNING DAY | AREA SIGNINGS

High school college decisions and commitments during the Prep National Letter of Intent signing period Nov. 13-20. Commitments in this list were reported by schools.

National Letters of Intent are signed for NCAA Division I and Division II, but aren’t for Division III.

This list was updated at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 13, 2019.

AREA SCHOOLS

COMMITMENTS BY SPORTS

Women’s basketball

Jada Donaldson, Beaver Dam, UW-Milwaukee

Sitori Tanin, Middleton, Loyola (Illinois)

Liz Uhl, Oregon, Illinois-Springfield

Women’s cross country/track and field

Autumn Dushack, Sun Prairie, Loyola (Illinois)

Hannah Ray, Sun Prairie, University of Colorado-Colorado Springs

Women’s golf

Kate Meier, Middleton, Loyola (Illinois)

Carly Moon, Baraboo, Winona State

Grace Welch, Madison Edgewood, UW-Green Bay

Women’s soccer

Isabelle Barmore, Waunakee, Iowa State

Ella Schad, Sauk Prairie, Coastal Carolina

Kelsey Selden, Sauk Prairie, Northern State University (South Dakota)

Quinlan Warren, Middleton, Grambling State University

Women’s softball

Maddie Gardner, Sun Prairie, South Florida

Women’s swimming

Alex Anagnostopoulos, Middleton, University of Wisconsin

Cassidy Carey, Sun Prairie, Illinois State University

Maeve O’Driscoll, Madison Edgewood, University of Minnesota

Gabriela Pierobon Mays, Middleton, Vanderbilt

Berkley Smith, Middleton, Wingate

Sara Stewart, Verona, Illinois State

Diana “DeeDee” Walker, Madison Edgewood, Illinois State

Kaitln Zuehl, Verona, St. Cloud State

Women’s volleyball

Ainsley Apel, Sauk Prairie, St. Cloud State

Jordan Armstrong, Verona, University of Pennsylvania

Elise Goetzinger, Mount Horeb, Kentucky

Milla Malik, Waunakee, University of Buffalo

Karlie “K.J.” McNabb, Sun Prairie, Loyola (Illinois)

Sam Miller, Waunakee, Augustana

Summer Salettel, Beaver Dam, Minnesota State-Moorhead

Izzy Schauer, Watertown, Belmont University

Emily Schliesman, Beaver Dam, Caldwell University

Baseball

Matthew DePrey, Sun Prairie, Xavier (Ohio)

Ben German, Sauk Prairie, Rock Valley College (Illinois)

Joe Hauser, Waunakee, Arizona State University

Caden Hough, Waunakee, Edgewood College

Taiten Manriquez, Waunakee, Madison Area Technical College

Nick Smith, Waunakee, Michigan State University

Cade Swalve, Waunakee, UW-Platteville

Will Ross, Waunakee, Saint Louis University

Men’s basketball

Region school -- Isaac Lindsey, Mineral Point, UNLV

Men’s lacrosse

Kaden Brunson, Sun Prairie, Merrimack College (Massachusetts)

Karl Sutter, Verona, Merrimack College (Massachusetts)

Men’s soccer

Ethan Nichols, McFarland, William Jewell College (Missouri)

Men’s swimming

Nate Frucht, Madison Edgewood, Boston University

Nathan Kim, Middleton, Minnesota

Aidan Lohr, Baraboo, University of Iowa

Truman teDuits, Madison Edgewood, University of Wisconsin

Men’s volleyball

Parker Van Buren, Middleton, Loyola (Illinois)

BY SCHOOL

REGION SCHOOLS

Isaac Lindsey, men’s basketball, UNLV