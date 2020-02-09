Updated prep list: Area student-athletes make college decisions official for football, other sports

NCAA Division I and II National Letters of Intent for football could be signed starting Wednesday, Feb. 5, during the regular signing period. An earlier signing period for football took place in December.

Listed below are commitments reported from area high schools to the Wisconsin State Journal or commitments that were made public by student-athletes and witnessed and reported by the State Journal. Some area schools had signing days or ceremonial signing celebrations.

Schools also reported commitments in other sports.

Division III and other levels also were included, if reported.

The list will be updated, depending on information coming from schools.

Last updated: 7:16 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.

FOOTBALL

Cambridge — Jordan Marty, Minnesota State-Moorhead.

DeForest — Adam White, South Dakota State; Colby Hartig, Minnesota State-Mankato; Lane Larson, Bemidji State, Cole Yocum, UW-Whitewater; Edwyn Erickson, UW-Whitewater; Jack Thennes, UW-La Crosse.