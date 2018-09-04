Try 1 month for 99¢
Baraboo River Flooding
Low areas surrounding Wisconsin Highway 33 at Interstate 90/94 and Insterstate 39 were closed due to flooding over the Labor Day Weekend. On Monday morning a lot near Cascade Mountain was inundated as water from the Baraboo River flooded through the area.

 JONATHAN STEFONEK/Daily Register

Area and region varsity sports events officially noted as postponed or canceled on official conference scheduling websites, as of 7:00 p.m. Tuesday:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Reedsburg at Mauston, rescheduled to Sept. 24

Montello at Markesan, postponed; no rescheduling date set

CROSS COUNTRY

Richland Center at Platteville, postponed; no rescheduling date set

River Valley at Prairie du Chien, rescheduled to Thursday

Markesan Invitational (Beaver Dam Wayland, Cambria-Friesland, Campbellsport, Green Lake/Princeton, Horicon, Laconia, Markesan, Oshkosh Valley Christian, Rio/Fall River), postponed; no rescheduling date set

Marshfield Invitational (Athens, Auburndale, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Flanbeau, Granton, Greenwood, Loyal, Marathon, Marshfield, Mosinee, Nekoosa, Pittsville, Spencer, Stratford, Three Lakes, Tomah, Wausau East, Wisconsin Rapids), postponed; no rescheduling date set

Westby Invitational (Adams-Friendship, Boscobel, Brookwood, Cashton, De Soto, Fennimore, Hillsboro, Kickapoo, Melrose-Mindoro, Nekoosa, New Lisbon, North Crawford, Osseo-Fairchild, Prairie du Chien, Royall, Sparta, Viroqua, Wauzeka-Steuben, Westby, Wisconsin Dells), postponed; no rescheduling date set

Clayton Ridge (Iowa) Invitational (Shullsburg, Southwestern co-op), canceled

GIRLS GOLF

Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Reedsburg at Baraboo, postponed; no rescheduling date set

GIRLS TENNIS

Madison Memorial at Verona, rescheduled to Sept. 14

Mauston at West Salem, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Reedsburg at Portage, postponed; no rescheduling date set

BOYS SOCCER

Reedsburg at Monroe, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Lake Mills at Watertown, postponed; no rescheduling date set

GIRLS SWIMMING

River Valley at Beaver Dam, postponed; no rescheduling date set

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

