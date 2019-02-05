Try 1 month for 99¢
Several planned high school varsity sports events have seen their times or dates changed due to the expectation of icy weather tonight.

The boys basketball game sending Portage to Elkhorn was postponed until Feb. 19. Also, the boys basketball game sending Madison Country Day to St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary was postponed.

In girls basketball, Verona's game at Sun Prairie was rescheduled to Feb. 18. Also, the SWAL girls game sending Fennimore to Mineral Point was moved up to a 5:30 p.m. start time, so that Fennimore could be back on the road before the ice hits.

The complete list of coverage-area postponements and cancellations (some may not be due to today's weather), followed by the complete list of tonight's games still on as of 3 p.m. Tuesday:

TUESDAY, FEB. 5

AREA POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Badger Conference Challenge

Seventh-place pairing: Sauk Prairie at Milton, 6:15 p.m.

Rock Valley Conference

Evansville at Edgerton, start time moved up to 6:30 p.m.

Non-conference

Portage at Elkhorn, postponed to Feb. 19

Madison Country Day at St. Lawrence Seminary, postponed; no rescheduling date set

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Mount Horeb at Reedsburg, originally 7:15 p.m.; will start as soon as officials are present and ready to start (junior varsity game will start at 5:45 p.m. in auxiliary gymnasium).

Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 6:15 p.m.

Big Eight Conference

Verona at Sun Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 18

Capitol North Conference

Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, start time moved up to 7 p.m.

Capitol South Conference

New Glarus at Cambridge, start time moved up to 6:30 p.m.

Rock Valley Conference

Beloit Turner at Evansville, 6:15 p.m.

SWAL

Fennimore at Mineral Point, postponed; no rescheduling date set

BOYS HOCKEY

Non-conference

Mosinee vs. DeForest co-op at The Ice Pond at Waunakee, canceled

WRESTLING

Badger North Conference

Sauk Prairie at Beaver Dam/Wayland, canceled

STILL ON FOR TUESDAY, FEB. 5

(As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Beaver Dam at Waunakee, 6 p.m.

Big Eight Conference

Madison Memorial at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.

Middleton at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m.

Rock Valley Conference

Brodhead at McFarland, 7:15 p.m.

Clinton at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Six Rivers East Conference

Barneveld at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.

South Central Conference

Wisconsin Dells at Westfield, 7 p.m.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m.

Trailways South Conference

Deerfield at Williams Bay, 7:15 p.m.

Non-conference

Madison Abundant Life vs. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, 6 p.m.

Watertown at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Palmyra-Eagle, 7:15 p.m.

Watertown Luther Prep at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Orfordville Parkview at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Reedsburg at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Badger North Conference

Portage at DeForest, 7:15 p.m.

Beaver Dam at Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.

Badger South Conference

Milton at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.

Monroe at Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.

Stoughton at Oregon, 7:15 p.m.

Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Parker at Middleton, 7:15 p.m.

Capitol North Conference

Columbus at Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

Capitol South Conference

Marshall at Wisconsin Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Belleville, 7:30 p.m.

Rock Valley Conference

McFarland at Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.

South Central Conference

Westfield at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m.

Trailways South Conference

Deerfield at Madison Country Day, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Orfordville Parkview, 7:15 p.m.

Palmyra-Eagle at Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 7:15 p.m.

Trailways West Conference

Princeton/Green Lake at Pardeeville, 7:15 p.m.

Non-conference

Brodhead at Dodgeville, 7:30 p.m.

Barneveld at River Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Badger South Conference

Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Oregon at Oregon Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Monona Grove vs. McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Monroe co-op vs. Stoughton at Mandt Ice Arena, Stoughton, 7 p.m.

Reedsburg co-op vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Ice Center, 7:30 p.m.

Big Eight Conference

Sun Prairie vs. Beloit Memorial co-op at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Cedarburg vs. Janesville Craig/Parker at Janesville Ice Center, 7 p.m.

Sauk Prairie co-op vs. Middleton at Capitol Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Wales Kettle Moraine co-op vs. Madison West at Madison Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Badger Conference

Viroqua co-op vs. Baraboo co-op at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena, Lake Delton, 7 p.m.

Non-conference

Beloit Memorial co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op at Mullet Center, Hartland Arrowhead, 7 p.m.

Beaver Dam co-op vs. Sun Prairie co-op at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Capitol North Conference

Lakeside Lutheran, Waterloo at Marshall

GYMNASTICS

Badger Conference

Waunakee/DeForest at Mount Horeb, 6 p.m.

Baraboo at Watertown, 6 p.m.

Big Eight Conference

Janesville Parker vs. Madison East/La Follette at Madison East, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin State Journal prep sports editor Art Kabelowsky has traversed the state to cover sports while working for daily papers in Fort Atkinson, Racine, La Crosse, Milwaukee and Baraboo.

