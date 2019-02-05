Several planned high school varsity sports events have seen their times or dates changed due to the expectation of icy weather tonight.
The boys basketball game sending Portage to Elkhorn was postponed until Feb. 19. Also, the boys basketball game sending Madison Country Day to St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary was postponed.
In girls basketball, Verona's game at Sun Prairie was rescheduled to Feb. 18. Also, the SWAL girls game sending Fennimore to Mineral Point was moved up to a 5:30 p.m. start time, so that Fennimore could be back on the road before the ice hits.
The complete list of coverage-area postponements and cancellations (some may not be due to today's weather), followed by the complete list of tonight's games still on as of 3 p.m. Tuesday:
TUESDAY, FEB. 5
AREA POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Badger Conference Challenge
Seventh-place pairing: Sauk Prairie at Milton, 6:15 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
Evansville at Edgerton, start time moved up to 6:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Portage at Elkhorn, postponed to Feb. 19
Madison Country Day at St. Lawrence Seminary, postponed; no rescheduling date set
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Mount Horeb at Reedsburg, originally 7:15 p.m.; will start as soon as officials are present and ready to start (junior varsity game will start at 5:45 p.m. in auxiliary gymnasium).
Sauk Prairie at Baraboo, 6:15 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Verona at Sun Prairie, rescheduled to Feb. 18
Capitol North Conference
Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, start time moved up to 7 p.m.
Capitol South Conference
New Glarus at Cambridge, start time moved up to 6:30 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
Beloit Turner at Evansville, 6:15 p.m.
SWAL
Fennimore at Mineral Point, postponed; no rescheduling date set
BOYS HOCKEY
Non-conference
Mosinee vs. DeForest co-op at The Ice Pond at Waunakee, canceled
WRESTLING
Badger North Conference
Sauk Prairie at Beaver Dam/Wayland, canceled
STILL ON FOR TUESDAY, FEB. 5
(As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Beaver Dam at Waunakee, 6 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Madison Memorial at Madison West, 7:15 p.m.
Middleton at Beloit Memorial, 7:15 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
Brodhead at McFarland, 7:15 p.m.
Clinton at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Six Rivers East Conference
Barneveld at Argyle, 7:30 p.m.
South Central Conference
Wisconsin Dells at Westfield, 7 p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m.
Trailways South Conference
Deerfield at Williams Bay, 7:15 p.m.
Non-conference
Madison Abundant Life vs. Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, 6 p.m.
Watertown at Lake Geneva Badger, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Palmyra-Eagle, 7:15 p.m.
Watertown Luther Prep at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Orfordville Parkview at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Reedsburg at Lodi, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Badger North Conference
Portage at DeForest, 7:15 p.m.
Beaver Dam at Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.
Badger South Conference
Milton at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m.
Monroe at Monona Grove, 7:15 p.m.
Stoughton at Oregon, 7:15 p.m.
Watertown at Fort Atkinson, 7:15 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker at Middleton, 7:15 p.m.
Capitol North Conference
Columbus at Watertown Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.
Capitol South Conference
Marshall at Wisconsin Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Belleville, 7:30 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
McFarland at Whitewater, 7:15 p.m.
South Central Conference
Westfield at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m.
Southwest Wisconsin Conference
Dodgeville at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m.
Trailways South Conference
Deerfield at Madison Country Day, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Orfordville Parkview, 7:15 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle at Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, 7:15 p.m.
Trailways West Conference
Princeton/Green Lake at Pardeeville, 7:15 p.m.
Non-conference
Brodhead at Dodgeville, 7:30 p.m.
Barneveld at River Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Badger South Conference
Milton/Fort Atkinson vs. Oregon at Oregon Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove vs. McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
Monroe co-op vs. Stoughton at Mandt Ice Arena, Stoughton, 7 p.m.
Reedsburg co-op vs. Beaver Dam at Beaver Dam Ice Center, 7:30 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Sun Prairie vs. Beloit Memorial co-op at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Cedarburg vs. Janesville Craig/Parker at Janesville Ice Center, 7 p.m.
Sauk Prairie co-op vs. Middleton at Capitol Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Wales Kettle Moraine co-op vs. Madison West at Madison Ice Arena, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Badger Conference
Viroqua co-op vs. Baraboo co-op at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena, Lake Delton, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Beloit Memorial co-op vs. Hartland Arrowhead co-op at Mullet Center, Hartland Arrowhead, 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam co-op vs. Sun Prairie co-op at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Capitol North Conference
Lakeside Lutheran, Waterloo at Marshall
GYMNASTICS
Badger Conference
Waunakee/DeForest at Mount Horeb, 6 p.m.
Baraboo at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker vs. Madison East/La Follette at Madison East, 6:30 p.m.