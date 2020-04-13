Upcoming COVID-19 decisions will determine WIAA's next course of action

State schools currently are closed and a “safer at home” directive from Gov. Tony Evers is in effect until at least April 24. The WIAA and the state’s athletic directors are making contingency plans based on that date and will need to adjust those plans should that date change.

WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski, who oversees boys tennis and boys golf and those sports’ state tournaments, indicated the coronavirus outbreak has led to a frequently changing landscape for decision-makers.

“It is awfully early to discuss other venue options with the magnitude of all that has to be considered in this matter,” Shafranski wrote in an email. “I am working on contingency plans for golf and tennis if we should be allowed to provide a spring sport season.”

WIAA assistant director Stephanie Hauser, who oversees softball and its state tournament, reiterated in an email that the cancellation of events at UW doesn’t “necessarily constitute the cancellation of the WIAA state tournaments.”

Hauser wrote: “The WIAA spring sports remain `suspended,’ not canceled. At this time, it would be premature to discuss other venue options; however, our staff will continue to explore all `what if’ scenarios in the event that we are able to continue on with spring sports.”