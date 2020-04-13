Upcoming COVID-19 decisions will determine WIAA's next course of action

The WIAA was in a holding pattern Monday.
The organization’s officials are working on contingency plans while waiting to see what occurs in the next couple weeks with decisions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The spring sports season hasn’t begun competition and currently is in a suspended mode.
On Friday, the University of Wisconsin announced that it was extending cancellation of campus events through June 30, which the WIAA said eliminated the possibility of having the WIAA state tournaments at UW campus sites this spring.
The events affected included the WIAA individual and team boys tennis tournaments June 4-6 and June 12-13 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, the state softball tournament June 11-13 at Goodman Diamond and the state boys golf tournament June 15-16 at University Ridge Golf Course.
Last month, the WIAA Board of Control postponed any decision to cancel the spring sports season and the spring state tournament series to a later date or until new developments arise and new information becomes available.
“We’re at somewhat of a waiting situation to see what transpires over the next couple of weeks,” WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email Monday. “Very informal internal thoughts about contingency plans have been shared among the staff but nothing formal in nature.”
State schools currently are closed and a “safer at home” directive from Gov. Tony Evers is in effect until at least April 24. The WIAA and the state’s athletic directors are making contingency plans based on that date and will need to adjust those plans should that date change.
WIAA assistant director Tom Shafranski, who oversees boys tennis and boys golf and those sports’ state tournaments, indicated the coronavirus outbreak has led to a frequently changing landscape for decision-makers.
“It is awfully early to discuss other venue options with the magnitude of all that has to be considered in this matter,” Shafranski wrote in an email. “I am working on contingency plans for golf and tennis if we should be allowed to provide a spring sport season.”
WIAA assistant director Stephanie Hauser, who oversees softball and its state tournament, reiterated in an email that the cancellation of events at UW doesn’t “necessarily constitute the cancellation of the WIAA state tournaments.”
Hauser wrote: “The WIAA spring sports remain `suspended,’ not canceled. At this time, it would be premature to discuss other venue options; however, our staff will continue to explore all `what if’ scenarios in the event that we are able to continue on with spring sports.”
The Board of Control has a scheduled meeting April 21, which will be conducted via video conferencing. At that time, the Board of Control will discuss options for the remainder of the spring sports season and summertime contact.
The WIAA has said it will continue to be in alliance with the directives issued by Gov. Evers about closing or reopening schools.
According to its records, the WIAA began sponsoring a softball tournament program in 1976.
The first state tournament was in Madison. Madison West won the championship.
Waukesha became the site of the state tournament in 1977. The tournament was held there for the next 25 years. The championship then moved back to Madison and has been held at UW's Goodman Diamond since 2002.
Games have been moved to other fields, including in Verona and at MATC, when the schedule at Goodman was backed up due to inclement weather.
The WIAA spring golf tournament program dates to 1923, with the tournament in Racine.
According to WIAA records, Racine held the tournament the next three years, then it moved around. Lawsonia, which is near Green Lake, played host to the state tournament from 1955-62 and from 1976-80. The sites, however, usually changed after two or three years. Lake Arrowhead in Adams County held it from 1986 to 1989.
Golf became a two-class tournament program in 1989 and the Class B-C that year went to Mishicot (Fox Hills), where the entire program — three classes for the first time — was held in 1990.
The tournament changed from classes to divisions, with three divisions, in 1991. The tournament moved in 1994 to University Ridge where it has remained.
The boys tennis tournament was held at UW from 1925 to 1931, then was in Neenah through 1940.
Over the next 30 years, the site rotated among a half-dozen venues. Nicolet High School in Glendale was the site for about one-third of those tournaments.
Nielsen Stadium became the state tournament site in 1973, and it has remained there.
