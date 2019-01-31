The Wisconsin Track Coaches Association (WISTCA) will welcome eight members to its Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2019, including six state champion athletes and two accomplished coaches, according to a release from the organization.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the Marriott Madison West, culminating the 30th annual WISTCA clinic. More than 1,000 coaches from Wisconsin and surrounding states are expected to attend the clinic.
The event is scheduled Friday and Saturday.
WISTCA also will hold, for the second consecutive year, a women4women symposium on Thursday night.
The clinic features Olympic icon John Carlos as the keynote speaker, along with several successful figures from the track and field world who will share their knowledge and experience with coaches.
WISTCA HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2019
• Amanda Nechuta (Bailey), Mosinee
• Melissa Oleson (Tasson), Marinette
• FlaTria Horne (White), Racine Park
• Ray Neosh, Green Bay East
• Josh Dickerson, Schofield D.C. Everest
• Marques Johnson, Milwaukee Vincent
• Coach Arlan "Bud" Hilgendorf, Wausaukee/Orfordville Parkview
• Coach Greg Peterson, Schofield D.C. Everest
The WISTCA Hall of Fame began with its inaugural class in 1990 and has enshrined more than 150 athletes and more than 50 coaches.
Three other individuals will be honored at the Hall of Fame banquet.
WIAA administrative assistant Sheila Schulfer will be presented with the WISTCA Merit Award.
The late Dan Fregien will be presented with the Officials Merit Award.
WISTCA fundraising coordinator Mike Price will be presented with the WISTCA Service Award. Price also serves as transportation coordinator and on the coaching staff for Team Wisconsin at the Midwest Senior Spotlight Meet and has previously served as WISTCA high jump chairman and WISTCA Clinic door prize chairman. Price, a Green Bay native, coached at a number of schools in the Green Bay area and is currently an assistant coach at Deerfield High School.
In addition to the Hall of Fame class, WISTCA will honor the 2018 boys and girls Athletes of the Year (as selected by the WISTCA executive committee), along with boys and girls District Coaches of the Year (as voted on by their colleagues).
2018 ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
• Boys – Kenny Bednarek, Rice Lake
• Girls – Brooke Jaworski, Wausau West
2018 DISTRICT COACHES OF THE YEAR
• District 1 girls – Julie Schunk/Matt Peterson, Shell Lake
• District 1 boys – Matt Tebo, Rice Lake
• District 2 girls – Mike Balliet, Wittenberg-Birnamwood
• District 2 boys – Andy Wyss, Three Lakes
• District 3 girls – Adrian Ugo, Viroqua
• District 3 boys – Kevin Kravik, Bangor
• District 4 girls – Brad Hoerth, Kimberly
• District 4 boys – Craig Zellner, West De Pere
• District 5 girls – Todd Bastian, Benton/Scales Mound (Ill.)/Shullsburg
• District 5 boys – Randy Skellenger, Lodi
• District 6 girls – Doug Siegert, Jefferson
• District 6 boys – Sean Currie, Cambridge
• District 7 girls – Chris Ramsey, Waukesha West
• District 7 boys – Mackenzie Laska, Wawatosa East
WISTCA CLINIC
Olympic icon John Carlos will deliver the keynote address at Friday night's anniversary dinner. Carlos won the bronze medal in the 200-meter dash at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, and the black power salute he and gold medalist Tommie Smith — who delivered the keynote address at the WISTCA Clinic 15 years ago — still reverberates today. Among his other track exploits, Carlos matched the 100-yard world record in 1969. He has worked for the United States Olympic Committee and coached at Palm Springs (California) High School. Inducted into the USA Track & Field Hall of Fame in 2003, he is the co-author of the 2011 book “The John Carlos Story: The Sports Moment that Changed the World.”
Featured clinicians will include University of Wisconsin men's track and field coach Ed Nuttycombe, former German national coach and 1976 Olympian Wolfgang Killing, North Central (Illinois) College cross country and track and field coach Al Carius, UW-Eau Claire cross country coach Dan Schwamberger, UW-Oshkosh track and field coach Justin Kinseth and University of Dubuque track and field coach Chad Gunnelson.
This year’s clinic again will feature expanded offerings for coaches, with nearly 70 sessions scheduled in six breakout periods, in addition to two-hour “learn by doing” demonstrations, presented by featured clinicians and some of Wisconsin’s own successful coaches as part of the Beginner Coaches Series.
For the second consecutive year, a women4women symposium will be held Thursday on the eve of the Clinic. This free event is open to coaches of all sports, and does not require Clinic registration. WISTCA’s women4women division was founded three years ago in order to provide networking and support for our state’s female coaches, in hopes of boosting retention and recruitment. Thursday night’s speakers will include Dr. Alicia Hatcher-Malnati of the University of Tennessee's Center for Sport, Peace, and Society; Dr. Cindra Kamphoff, the director of the Center of Sport and Performance Psychology at Minnesota State University; and a panel discussion with representatives from high school, college and interscholastic and adaptive sports organizations.