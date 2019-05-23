EAST TROY — Lodi siblings Lucas and Mackenzie Heyroth encountered few hurdles Thursday night while turning in dominating performances on their road to next week’s WIAA state track and field meet.
Lucas, a freshman, swept the two boys hurdles events and senior Mackenzie swept the two girls hurdles events at the Division 2 East Troy sectional track and field meet. Each finished with three victories.
Lucas Heyroth also won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 11¼ inches, ahead of Teagan Herschleb of Columbus (21 feet, ½ inch). Heyroth was part of Lodi’s state-qualifying, fourth-place 800 relay, which also included sophomore Cayden Coddington and juniors Jack Hansen and Luke Beckwith.
Mackenzie Heyroth, who’s committed to the University of Wisconsin for track and field, teamed with seniors Hannah Busser, Isabelle Clary and Rhianna Walzer in winning the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 3.41 seconds, just ahead of Madison Edgewood (4:03.42).
“It’s a lot of fun (watching Lucas); we’ve been running together since he probably was in fourth grade, going to summer meets and doing track stuff,” Mackenzie Heyroth said. “So, it’s really fun to be able to compete next to him and be at practice with him and share some of my knowledge with him a little bit.”
Lucas Heyroth won the 110-meter high hurdles in :14.83, finishing ahead of Monroe’s Trevor Rodebaugh (:15.16).
“I was pretty nervous,” Heyroth said. “This is one of the bigger meets I’ve been to, so I’m definitely satisfied so far.”
Heyroth, who later won the 300 hurdles in :39.80, said he didn’t anticipate doing this well as a freshman.
“I’ve been practicing hurdles and long jump since sixth grade, going to USA Track and Field meets,” he said. “I guess it carried over pretty well.”
Mackenzie Heyroth won the 100 high hurdles in :14.94, 300 hurdles in :45.18 and helped lead Lodi to the team title with 67 points. Viroqua was second with 55 and Monroe third with 52.833.
“They went well,” she said after winning the 300 hurdles. “I got my season record in the 100, so that felt pretty good to get a faster time out there this year.”
She finished second in the 100 hurdles, fourth in the 300 hurdles, 11th in the long jump and fifth as part of the Blue Devils’ 1,600 relay at last year’s Division 2 state meet but isn’t competing in the long jump in postseason this year.
“Mentally, it helps me a lot to not be in the long jump just because my mind is all over the place (when she’s in the long jump),” she said. “It helps me to be able to focus in on my running events and take a little break between the hurdles. It’s mental for me, not physical.”
In Divisions 2 and 3, the first four finishers in each event from each sectional advanced to the WIAA state meet May 31 and June 1 at UW-La Crosse.
Other highlights included: The boys team champion was Monroe with 69 points, followed by runner-up Lodi (53) and Jefferson (51).
Monroe senior sprinter Jordan Montgomery won two events: the 100 in :11.03 and 200 in :22.48. Cheesemakers sophomore Cade Meyer won the high jump, clearing 6-6.
Jefferson senior Mariah Linse won the 1,600 in 5:11.90, finishing ahead of Viroqua senior Jillian Weston, who came up to Linse and told a bystander, “She’s the sweetest person I know.”
“I just went into the race not expecting any outcome,” Linse said after the 1,600. “I just wanted to put it all out there.”
Linse later also won the 3,200 in 11:32.98. She was sixth in the 3,200 at last year’s state meet.
“Senior year is a tough one (as it winds to a conclusion),” said Linse, who plans to run cross country and track and field at UW-Oshkosh. “I just want to go out there and leave it all on the track.”
Other area boys winners included Lakeside Lutheran senior Casey Ponyiscanyi, 400 (:49.45); Columbus senior Sam Coughlin, shot put (49-2¼); McFarland senior Andrew Pahnke, 800 (1:55.99); Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 3,200 relay (8:09.97); and Jefferson, 1,600 relay (3:25.31).
Poynette sophomore Megan Reddeman won the girls high jump (5-4).
The running portion of the meet opened with a photo finish for first place in the girls 3,200 relay. East Troy was declared the winner in 9:46.392, just ahead of the Edgewood team of junior Emily Maiers, senior Kaitlyn Barth, sophomore Sydney Olson and junior Maeve O’Driscoll, second in 9:46.397.