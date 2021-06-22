WIAA state track: Waunakee girls shooting for a top-three finish in the Division 1 team race

Division 1 girls: Muskego has qualified in 17 events, including all four relays; Schofield D.C. Everest has 15 qualifiers and Mequon Homestead and Oak Creek have 12 qualifiers each. The mock meet shows Schofield D.C. Everest on top with 54 points, followed by Kaukauna with 42, Onalaska with 38 and Waunakee with 34.8.

Division 2 boys: Waukesha Catholic Memorial leads the field with 10 qualifiers, two of them relays. Lodi and Freedom have qualifiers in nine events. The mock meet grades out with a tight battle expected between Jefferson (40 points) and Lodi (39 points), followed by Madison Edgewood with 32 points and Little Chute with 28.

Division 2 girls: Freedom has qualifiers in 15 events, including all four relays; Shorewood has 12 and Osceola has nine. The mock meet shows Freedom as a heavy favorite with 60 points, followed by Osceola with 40 and Mosinee with 32. Madison Edgewood is tied for sixth in the mock meet scoring.