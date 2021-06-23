WIAA state track: Waunakee girls shooting for a top-3 finish in the Division 1 team race

THE LOWDOWN
What: The 125th WIAA state boys track and field meet and 50th WIAA state girls track and field meet.
When: Division 3 on Thursday; Division 2 on Friday; Division 1 on Saturday (first events at 11 a.m. each day).
Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Tickets, parking: Tickets are $11 (plus processing fee) and must be pre-purchased. Each participating school had five admissions available for each qualifying athlete. Remaining tickets (about 500 per day) may be purchased here: bit.ly/3zRHjoy. Parking will be available for purchase ($8 per day) on university lots and streets near the stadium. Parking may be ordered online here: bit.ly/3wOb8Ex
Format change: Due to COVID-19 concerns, the format of the meet has been altered. Each division will hold its boys and girls meets on separate days (Division 3 on Thursday, D2 on Friday, D1 on Saturday). The order of events can be found here: bit.ly/3xHoJNN.
Live streaming: Each event over all three days will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network at a subscription rate of $10.99 per month.
On the Web: Live results will be posted after every event. Find those results, heat sheets, qualifying standards and tournament history at bit.ly/3zQgcKc (boys) and bit.ly/2ShAb3C (girls). A copy of the state tournament program can be found here: bit.ly/3gPjTsp.
Defending champions: There was no 2020 track and field season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Team winners and runners-up in 2019:
Boys — D1, Kimberly first (third consecutive title), Waukesha North second; D2, Freedom first, Lodi second; D3, La Crosse Aquinas first, Wild Rose second; Wheelchair, Chippewa Falls first, Marshfield Columbus second.
Girls — D1, Muskego first, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels second; D2, Wisconsin Lutheran first, Freedom second; D3, La Crosse Aquinas first, Edgar second.
Wheelchair — Racine Horlick first, Tomah second.
TEAMS TO WATCH
Division 1 boys: Kimberly has qualified entries in 16 events, including two relays; Oconomowoc has 15 qualifiers and Hartland Arrowhead has 14. In the “mock meet,” which scores performances in all sectionals as if they took place in the same meet, Hartland Arrowhead came out on top with 53 points, followed by Kimberly with 47 and West De Pere with 32. Verona came in seventh in the mock meet with 25 points.
Division 1 girls: Muskego has qualified in 17 events, including all four relays; Schofield D.C. Everest has 15 qualifiers and Mequon Homestead and Oak Creek have 12 qualifiers each. The mock meet shows Schofield D.C. Everest on top with 54 points, followed by Kaukauna with 42, Onalaska with 38 and Waunakee with 34.8.
Division 2 boys: Waukesha Catholic Memorial leads the field with 10 qualifiers, two of them relays. Lodi and Freedom have qualifiers in nine events. The mock meet grades out with a tight battle expected between Jefferson (40 points) and Lodi (39 points), followed by Madison Edgewood with 32 points and Little Chute with 28.
Division 2 girls: Freedom has qualifiers in 15 events, including all four relays; Shorewood has 12 and Osceola has nine. The mock meet shows Freedom as a heavy favorite with 60 points, followed by Osceola with 40 and Mosinee with 32. Madison Edgewood is tied for sixth in the mock meet scoring.
Division 3 boys: La Crosse Aquinas has qualified in 12 events, including two relays; Cumberland and Lancaster both have placed entries in eight events. In the mock meet, La Crosse Aquinas is a strong favorite, grading out with 66 points, followed by Edgar with 42.5 and the Benton co-op with 35.
Division 3 girls: Lancaster has the most qualifiers with 10, including all four relays; Ozaukee has nine entries, and Royall and Sevastopol have eight each. However, Fennimore holds a slight lead in the mock meet standings with 48.3 points, followed by the Benton co-op with 43.5 points, Royall with 41.3, Cashton with 34 and Lancaster with 33.
ATHLETES TO WATCH
Division 1 boys
Landon Peterson, sr., Onalaska: The only returning Division 1 boys individual champion from 2019, Peterson is seeded fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (:39.74).
Luke Schroeder, sr., Ashwaubenon: The top qualifier in both the 110 hurdles (:15.04) and 300 hurdles (:38.06).
Joshua Truchon, sr., West Allis Hale: The winner of last fall’s Division 1 state cross country meet enters with the best qualifying times in the 1,600 (4:17.31) and 3,200 (9:14.58).
Jackson Acker, sr., Verona: The University of Wisconsin football recruit had a discus throw of 196-0 to lead all qualifiers, and is out to beat former Verona athlete Luke Sullivan’s 1993 state-meet record throw of 193-3, the fifth-oldest Division 1 state boys record. Acker also enters seeded No. 2 in the shot put (55-7½).
Yordanos Zelinski, jr., Oregon: Zelinski led all qualifiers in the 800 (1:55.10) and will compete against a deep field for the title. He’ll also compete for points on Oregon’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Division 1 girls
Danni Langseth, sr., Schofield D.C. Everest: The dependable Langseth, a UW recruit, won the shot put (45-6¼) and discus (149-0) in 2019 and enters with qualifying marks of 44-5½ in the shot put and 161-9 in the discus. Her discus mark ranks among the tops in the nation this year.
Jaiah Hopf, jr., Wisconsin Lutheran: In 2019, Hopf won Division 2 titles in the long jump (18-4) and triple jump (38-7½). This year, Hopf’s Vikings moved up to Division 1, and Hopf still led all qualifiers, going 18-8¼ in the long jump and 38-3¾ in the triple jump.
Chloe Larsen, sr., and Sarah Bova, sr., Waunakee: Larsen won the 2019 state title in the 400 (:56.91), with Bova taking fourth (:58.66). The tables were flipped in this year’s sectional, with Bova posting the second-best qualifying time (:57.05) and Larsen the third-fastest time (:58.02). The two also will run on Waunakee’s top-seeded 1,600 relay (4:00.92).
Brooklyn Sandvig, so., Chippewa Falls: The state-meet newcomer comes in with the fastest qualifying times in both the 100 (:12.09) and 400 (:57.02).
Kyla Saleh, so., Waunakee: Posted the top qualifying effort in the high jump (5-6).
Brooke Crosby, sr., Sun Prairie: Earned the top qualifying time in the 300 hurdles (:45.87).
The Malecek triplets, seniors, Onalaska: It’s the final high school hurrah for the three Hilltoppers sisters, who are off to the University of Illinois. Amalia Malecek was the 2019 champion in the 1,600 (4:55.77), and returns with the fifth-fastest qualifying time (5:12.24). Kora Malecek won the 2019 title in the 3,200 (10:36.25) and is the third-fastest qualifier this year (11:06.16). Lydia Malecek was runner-up in the 800 in 2019 (2:13.43) and holds this year’s top seeding by more than three seconds (2:13.56). All three will run on Onalaska’s top-seeded 3,200 relay (9:33.89).
Division 2 boys
Lucas Heyroth, jr., Lodi: The top qualifier in three individual events, Heyroth has a chance to be the breakout performer. He turned in top qualifying efforts in the 110 hurdles (:14.93), 300 hurdles (:39.61) and the long jump (23-0½). As a freshman at state in 2019, Heyroth came in third (:14.83), fourth (:39.61) and second (22-6¾) in those events.
Luke Vance, sr., Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau: The top qualifier in both the 100 (:11.07) and 200 (:22.51).
Shane Griepentrog, jr., Valders: Posted top qualifying marks in the 1,600 (4:16.28) and 3,200 (9:35.81).
Brady Gotto, jr., Jefferson: Holds the top qualifying mark in the 400 (:49.49) and leads off the top-seeded 1,600 relay (3:24.71).
Monroe, 800 relay: The crew of sophomore Charlie Wiegel and juniors Lucas Finn, Lucas Sathoff and J.T. Seagreaves holds the top qualifying time (1:31.46).
Division 2 girls
Sylvia Johansen, jr., Clinton: The 2019 champion in the 100 (:11.95) returns with the fifth-fastest qualifying time (:12.73), following Shawano junior Isabel Roloff’s :12.31.
Eliana Sheplee, fr., Rice Lake: Following in the speedy footsteps of former Rice Lake record-setter Kenny Bednarek, now an Olympic hopeful, Sheplee is the top qualifier in the 200 (:25.33) and 400 (:56.12).
Nora Gremban, fr., Eagle River Northland Pines: Posted top qualifying marks in the 800 (2:15.00) and 1,600 (4:57.00).
Linnea Willer, sr., Freedom: The top qualifier in the shot put (43-5¾) and discus (142-11), posting a vast improvement over her 12th-place finish in the discus in 2019 (103-7).
Prescott, sprint relays: The Cardinals enter with the best times in the 400 relay (:49.65) and 800 relay (4:03.74) after taking second in the 800 relay in 2019.
Amber Grosse, jr., Madison Edgewood: Enters as the No. 3 qualifier in the 300 hurdles (:46.68), No. 6 in the 100 hurdles (:15.98) and No. 2 in the 800 relay (1:44.86).
Megan Reddeman, sr., Poynette: Seeded second in the high jump (5-3) and eighth in the pole vault (10-0).
Molly Kahl, sr., Columbus: Seeded second in the long jump (18-4¼) and sixth in the triple jump (36-0½).
Kayla Will, sr., Lake Mills: Seeded second in the shot put (41-3).
Division 3 boys
Lukas Beck, sr., La Crosse Aquinas: The reigning champion in the 100 (:10.73) and 200 (:21.84) returns to state with the fastest qualifying times in both events (:10.88 and :22.43). He’ll anchor the fourth-seeded 400 relay (:44.16), out to defend its title.
Owen Jones, sr., New Lisbon: Posted the top qualifying times in the 800 (1:57.75) and 1,600 (4:26.26).
Edgar, 400 and 800 relays: The Wildcats posted top qualifying times in both events (:44.01 and 1:31.38), with seniors Drew Guden, Konnor Wolf and Kyle Brewster in both events.
Jack Misky, sr., Cuba City: The top qualifier in the discus (161-11).
Cezar Garcia, sr., De Soto: Posted the top qualifying mark in the high jump (6-4).
Dayton Lasack, jr., Deerfield: Seeded fourth in the 300 hurdles (:41.12) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (:15.70).
Division 3 girls
Brynlee Nelson, sr., Fennimore: The fastest qualifier in both the 400 (:57.61) and 800 (2:16.61). Nelson also runs on the top-seeded 1,600 relay (4:04.20).
Kayci Martensen, jr., Benton co-op: The fall 2020 champion in the Division 2 state cross country meet, Martensen holds the top qualifying marks in the 1,600 (5:17.39) and 3,200 (11:11.45). She won both events in 2019.
Steffi Siewert, so., Deerfield: Leads all qualifiers in the 100 (:12.41) and holds the third-best mark in the 200 (:26.71).